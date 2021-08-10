Creating Urban Wilderness in the South Bay of L.A. County

Conservancies play a key role in maintaining and acquiring parklands across the United States. In the South Bay of Los Angeles County, the South Bay Parkland Conservancy is working hard to preserve and expand open space in the region. Its focus thus far has been Hopkins Wilderness Park which is located in the city of Redondo Beach. According to the 2016 Los Angeles Countywide Parks Needs Assessment, Redondo Beach only has 1.4 acres of parkland per 1,000 residents, which is well below the countywide average of 3.3.