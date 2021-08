There's so much to adore about Marjon Carlos, starting with her name. To paraphrase Stephen Sondheim: "Say it loud and there's music playing, say it soft and it's almost like praying." As a fashion journalist, advice show host and cultural commentator, Carlos is not just ready and willing (that's the easy part, especially these days), but keenly able to discuss, dissect and go deep on a myriad of subjects as high-level as inherited trauma and myopic representation to as low-level, but equally important, as Dorit Kemsley's label obsession on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. ("I put the 'boo' in bougie!" she told The Cut when asked what her Housewives tagline would be.)