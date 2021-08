Kea Wilson highlights key points of some of the amendments proposed for the revised infrastructure bill, including a proposal to supplement or replace the gas tax as more Americans purchase electric vehicles. "One option that’s gained bipartisan interest in recent years is a Vehicle Miles Travelled tax (also known as a mileage-based user fee). The bill includes $50 million for a five-year pilot to study how the U.S. might shift to the innovative model, as well as to raise public awareness about its benefits (though some argue it’s not a silver bullet, or that drivers should face other taxes, too.)"