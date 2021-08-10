Cancel
Travis County, TX

Gov. Greg Abbott, House Speaker Dade Phelan, ask Texas Supreme Court to overturn ruling blocking arrest of Democrats

By The Texas Tribune
KTSA
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouse Speaker Dade Phelan, right, greeted Gov. Greg Abbott during opening ceremonies of the 2021 regular legislative session. Credit: Bob Daemmrich/ Capitol Press Photo/ Pool. Gov. Greg Abbott and House Speaker Dade Phelan asked the Texas Supreme Court on Monday to overturn a ruling by a Travis County state district judge that blocks them from ordering the arrest of Democratic lawmakers who are refusing to show up at the Legislature.

