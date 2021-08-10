Gov. Greg Abbott, House Speaker Dade Phelan, ask Texas Supreme Court to overturn ruling blocking arrest of Democrats
House Speaker Dade Phelan, right, greeted Gov. Greg Abbott during opening ceremonies of the 2021 regular legislative session. Credit: Bob Daemmrich/ Capitol Press Photo/ Pool. Gov. Greg Abbott and House Speaker Dade Phelan asked the Texas Supreme Court on Monday to overturn a ruling by a Travis County state district judge that blocks them from ordering the arrest of Democratic lawmakers who are refusing to show up at the Legislature.www.ktsa.com
Comments / 0