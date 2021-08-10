Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
League City, TX

Tickets on Sale for ‘Taste of the Bay’ Event Oct 7

Posted by 
League City, Texas
League City, Texas
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lBlLr_0bNT76Kb00

The League City Convention and Visitors Bureau is proud to partner with the League City Regional Chamber of Commerce to host the upcoming 2021 Taste of the Bay: Beverage and Bites. Tickets are on sale now for the October 7 “foodie affair” which will feature fine dining restaurants from League City and the Houston Bay area, as well as wine and craft beer tastings. The event is from 6 to 9 p.m. at the South Shore Harbour Resort and Conference. Tickets are $40 per person in advance and $50 at the door. You must be 21 or older to attend.

Local sponsors this year include Next Level Urgent Care, Brockway Realty, Devereaux, Ineos, Shell federal Credit Union, and Mike’s Pest Control.

Advance tickets can be purchased on the League City Chamber of Commerce’s website

You do NOT have to be a chamber member to purchase a ticket. Click on the box that says “not a member.”

Comments / 0

League City, Texas

League City, Texas

58
Followers
177
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

The city of League City has a small portion north of Clear Creek within Harris County zoned for residential and commercial uses.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
League City, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Lifestyle
League City, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
City
League City, TX
League City, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Foodie#Ineos#Food Drink#Next Level Urgent Care#Brockway Realty#Shell#Credit Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration approves record permanent jump in food stamps

Millions of Americans will see their food stamp benefits permanently increase by a record amount later this year, The New York Times reported. The Biden administration is expected to announce the new rules Monday, and they will take effect in October, according to the Times. Average monthly benefits are slated...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

GOP lawmakers blast Biden over Afghanistan collapse

Republican lawmakers on Sunday blasted the Biden administration’s withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan while the Taliban inched closer to taking over Kabul as images of Chinooks evacuating embassy staff from the capital city prompted comparisons to America’s exit from Vietnam. “This is President Biden ’s Saigon moment,” House Minority...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Death toll from northern Turkey floods rises to 62

BOZKURT, Turkey, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Flash floods that have swept through towns in the Turkish Black Sea region have killed 62 people, authorities said on Sunday, as search and rescue efforts to find missing people continued. The floods brought chaos to northern provinces just as authorities were declaring wildfires...
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

29 dead in Haiti after 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits

At least 29 people were killed when a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, just days before a tropical storm is expected to make landfall, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was mobilizing all available government resources to help victims in the affected areas. The epicenter of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy