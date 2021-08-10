Tickets on Sale for ‘Taste of the Bay’ Event Oct 7

The League City Convention and Visitors Bureau is proud to partner with the League City Regional Chamber of Commerce to host the upcoming 2021 Taste of the Bay: Beverage and Bites. Tickets are on sale now for the October 7 “foodie affair” which will feature fine dining restaurants from League City and the Houston Bay area, as well as wine and craft beer tastings. The event is from 6 to 9 p.m. at the South Shore Harbour Resort and Conference. Tickets are $40 per person in advance and $50 at the door. You must be 21 or older to attend.

Local sponsors this year include Next Level Urgent Care, Brockway Realty, Devereaux, Ineos, Shell federal Credit Union, and Mike’s Pest Control.

Advance tickets can be purchased on the League City Chamber of Commerce’s website

You do NOT have to be a chamber member to purchase a ticket. Click on the box that says “not a member.”