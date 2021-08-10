Washington College Men's & Women's Tennis Honored by ITA for Academic Prowess

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Brian Slack has been hired as the head coach of the Bellarmine University women's tennis team, Director of Athletics Scott Wiegandt announced Monday. Slack comes to Bellarmine after a distinguished career at the NAIA and junior college levels where he was the coach of nine juco national champions (eight as a head coach, one as an assistant) along with NAIA national finalists as an assistant on both the women's and men's sides.