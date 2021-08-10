Cancel
Washington College Men's & Women's Tennis Honored by ITA for Academic Prowess

washingtoncollegesports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Intercollegiate Tennis Association is proud to announce the 2021 ITA Scholar-Athletes and All-Academic Teams. Landon Strober (Millstone/Allentown), Andrew Province (Severna Park/Severna Park, Md.) Christian Gruyon (Bronx, NY/Riverdale Kingsbridge Academy) from the Shoremen and Maria Cristina Diaz-Nazario (San Juan, P.R./Commonwealth-Parkville School), Irene Meng (Surrey, B.C. Canada/Pacific Academy), Bin Nguyen (Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam/Int. Ho Chi Minh City American Acd.), Alisha White (Silver Spring, Md./John F. Kennedy) and Ella Samer (Boise, Idaho/Boise) were all recognized on the women's side. Both squads were named to the All-Academic Team.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
