LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from The Buddy Holly Center:. Element wraps up our Summer Showcase lineup on Thursday, August 19, 2021. Element began in 2004 and has become a staple of Lubbock’s music scene. Composed of Chicago John on lead vocals, Mike Austin on guitar, Rikki Horton on keyboard and saxophone, Freddie Currie on bass and Charles Francis on drums, this band has taken Lubbock by storm with a smooth style that is perfect for dancing. Element’s style is similar to that of Kool & the Gang. Element has taken Lubbock by storm with an impeccable groove that gets listeners up and moving.