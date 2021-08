I have a deep affection for this community. It has always felt like “home” even for the thirty-plus years that I lived elsewhere. This weekend made me even prouder to be a part of Appomattox. The community spirit exhibited at Falling River Country Club in support of Coach Doug Smith was phenomenal and overwhelming. The event was well-organized with camaraderie and reverence at all junctures, and the amount of donated food was way more than ample to feed what was probably one of the largest golf tournaments (in terms of participants) ever held. Many volunteers spent many long hours in dedication to this effort.