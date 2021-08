Finding your “why” means figuring out exactly why it is that you want to do the work you’re setting out to accomplish. When consistently creating any type of content, it can be extremely easy to burn out. After creating my first few videos, I was exhausted and wanted to quit. It wasn’t until I figured out my “why” that I began to not look at creating content as a job, but as something that was important. For me, my “why” for creating these videos was to help others, to give back, and to use the privileges I know I have as a medical student to make a difference in the lives of others. Once I figured that out, creating videos didn’t seem like a burden anymore.