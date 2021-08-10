Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Stagestruck: A Valley Half-Dozen

By Chris Rohmann
valleyadvocate.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s August, and the summer theater season is winding down. Five Berkshire stages are running to the end of the month, and in the Valley, no fewer than six live-in-person productions will be vying for our attention this weekend alone. Here’s a brief rundown of the Valley shows. The Majestic...

valleyadvocate.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immersive Theater#Musical Theater#Friendship#The Majestic Theater#The Pitch#The Shea Theater#Mad House#Post Covid#Northampton Arts Trust#The Arts Trust#The Piedmont Project#Syrian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Related
Musicvalleyadvocate.com

Stagestruck: Burnett-ing Down the House

Going in, I knew next to nothing about the material in last week’s mainstage show at Jacob’s Pillow, Life Encounters, Archie Burnett’s personal history of house dance. But I was surprised to see that I knew one of the dancers. Not personally, unfortunately, but I’ve enjoyed seeing Ephrat “Bounce” Asherie in the festival several times over the years, each time in a different context.
Thousand Oaks, CAmxdwn.com

Pat Hitchcock, ‘Strangers on a Train’ Actress and Daughter of Alfred Hitchcock, Dies at 93

British actress and writer Patricia Hitchcock passed away on Monday at her Thousand Oaks, California home, as her daughter Kate Fiala confirmed to media outlets like The Hollywood Reporter. As her last name suggests, Pat was the daughter of legendary filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock (and his wife of 54 years Alma Hitchcock), and got to appear in some of his projects. Born in London in 1928, at barely ten years of age she had to move to the US with her family, as his father obtained a contract to shoot Rebecca.
Belgrade, MTBelgrade News

VALLEY BRIEFS

The Belgrade Library is sponsoring a free concert Friday from 6-7 p.m., a hybrid of opera and favorite country songs, “Country Roads and Coloratura.”. It features Miles City native mezzo-soprano Christina Pezzarossi and her husband, bassist Colin Ramsey. The concert is in Belgrade’s Lewis and Clark Park. These two world-renowned...
Bethlehem, PAPosted by
The Morning Call

Aw Shucks corn: A half dozen facts to know about this Musikfest favorite

It hits all the right flavor notes: Salty, creamy, spicy, sweet. And it’s portable. Aw Shucks Roasted Corn is a long-standing favorite at Musikfest. As the end of Musikfest 2021 is just around the corner (Sunday), we decided to take the opportunity to talk to owner Dave Emili and dig into a few fun Aw Shucks facts. 1) Fields of corn Emili said he’ll go through about 3,000 ears of corn per day ...
Politicsnrinow.news

Around the Valley

Around the Valley: Gala tickets, school supplies & Floodfest. There’s always a lot happening in the Blackstone Valley. Below is a list of upcoming events and things to know in the region. Autumnfest Grand Marshal Gala Woonsocket Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, the 2019 Autumnfest Steering Committee and the Woonsocket Rotary Club invite the community to the 41st Autumnfest Grand Marshal Gala Fundraiser honoring Lisa Carcifero. Carcifero is involved in numerous community activities. ...
Theater & Danceprovidencejournal.com

'Mamma Mia!' encore will bring the curtain back up at RI's Theatre By The Sea

SOUTH KINGSTOWN — After a year and a half of social distancing and lockdowns, does an idyll on a Greek isle sound good to you?. Theatre By The Sea thinks so. The Matunuck theater, which has not presented a musical since 2019, will be back Wednesday with “Mamma Mia!,” the ABBA-inspired show that was its biggest all-time hit three years ago.
MoviesThe Quietus

Be Free: The Morose and Joyful Harold And Maude At 50

At once tender and existential, bleak and ecstatic, Hal Ashby's crowning jewel Harold and Maude is as charming and kaleidoscopically impactful today as it was in 1971, finds Rafaela Sales Ross. A pair of impeccably polished shoes comes down a regal wooden staircase. The camera takes its time, refraining from...
Saugatuck, MIrevuewm.com

Review: 'Just Too Big' Is a Monumental Love Letter to Musical Theater

The concept behind “Just Too Big!” the magnificent new show at Saugatuck Center for the Arts is simple enough: it’s a collection of musical numbers from Broadway shows that are too big to produce on the Mason Street Warehouse stage. In essence, it’s a living love letter both to Broadway and to the Saugatuck audiences who love — and have missed — live musical theater.
Moviessteynonline.com

Nice While It Lasted: Two for the Seesaw

The opening credits of Robert Wise's 1962 Two for the Seesaw are among the most evocative I've ever seen. The film fades from black to a shot looking south down FDR Drive from the Manhattan Bridge; the next shot introduces us to Robert Mitchum, standing on the adjacent Brooklyn Bridge looking at the East River, with the New York City skyline behind him. Beneath the credits and André Previn's score, we're taken on a black and white tour of Manhattan in the early '60s, the city looking well-worn but not unkempt.
Theater & Dancethecatalinaislander.com

Letter to the Editor:

Congratulations and many thanks to the cast and crew of the delightful theatrical performance of Neil Simon’s “Fools.” A special thanks to Sean Brannock for being a beacon of culture and expertise in this medium. His production and direction skills are a gift to our community. A thank you as...
Theater & Dancejohnstonsunrise.net

'Mamma Mia!' returning to Theatre By The Sea

In celebration of the return to live theatre, owner and producer Bill Hanney is proud to present an encore of Theatre By The Sea’s massive hit production of the international sensation “Mamma Mia!” The show will be presented from Aug. 18 through Sept. 5. “We have been overwhelmed with the...
Moviesdvdtalk.com

DVD Talk reviews for Friday, August 13th, 2021

Thoroughly Modern Millie (Special Roadshow Edition) (Blu-ray) There seems to be no middle ground regarding the 1967 musical Thoroughly Modern Millie: viewers seem to either love it or hate it. Take a gander at the User Reviews of the film over at the IMDb: on a scale of 1 to 10, most of the reviews are either ecstatic 10s or emphatic 1s. Kino's new Blu-ray, a 4K restoration of the original roadshow version, puts the movie in the best possible light, though it's unlikely to change anyone's mind. Starring Julie Andrews, Mary Tyler Moore, and Carol Channing, TMM has many fine qualities but also its share of problems, stemming chiefly from a weak and greatly protracted second-half, including much superfluous, unfunny slapstick. The campy tone is inconsistent, at times even contradictory. Andrews and Channing, however, are delightful, the film looks great and the songs are fun.
Celebritiesmetv.com

R.I.P. Patricia Hitchcock, daughter of Alfred Hitchcock who appeared in ‘Alfred Hitchcock Presents’ and many of his films

She also acted on TV alongside William Shatner and Andy Griffith. Patricia Hitchcock, who often went by Pat, was born in London in 1928. As a child, she witnessed her father become one of the most famous film directors in the world. The elder Hitchcock made classics like The Man Who Knew Too Much and The 39 Steps in Europe before signing a contract with American producer David O. Selznick and moving the family to southern California in 1940.
MoviesTelegraph

Wendy, review: a heady spin on the Peter Pan myth

No one involved in Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012), least of all its then-29-year-old director, Benh Zeitlin, expected that fizzing firework of a debut to flare up so brightly. It was the hand-crafted indie smash of that awards season, netting four Oscar nominations, including for Zeitlin himself, and Best Actress for his star, Quvenzhané Wallis, who was just six when she shot it.
Theater & DancePosted by
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Broadway: Beyond the Golden Age

Go backstage on Broadway from 1959 to the early 1980s through interviews with theater legends including Carol Burnett, Liza Minnelli, Dick Van Dyke and more touching on a variety of classic shows like “Bye, Bye Birdie,” “Pippin” and “A Chorus Line.”
Theater & DanceTelegraph

Mary Poppins, review: the most delightful West End show in a long time

I adored Richard Eyre’s magical musical production when it premiered in 2004, relished its West End revival in 2019 and, yes, cherish its joyous post-Covid resurgence now. Even though West End theatre audiences appear to have forgotten every last thing about the concept of social distancing, this is an unbeatably splendid evening and quite the most delightful show to have entertained the capital in a long time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy