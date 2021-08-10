Metabolic Syndrome May Worsen Outcomes in Chronic Kidney Disease

According to current nutritional recommendations, patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) should restrict their salt intake and eat <90–100 mmol sodium (Na) per day [5–6 g sodium chloride (NaCl)/day]. The scientific basis of this recommendation is the strong evidence of a beneficial effect of reducing salt intake on two major targets of CKD management, namely blood pressure (BP) and proteinuria. Indeed, when compared with patients with a high urinary Na excretion, CKD patients with a lower Na excretion (≤100 mmol/day) had better BP control and lower proteinuria.[1,2] Experimentally there is also increasing evidence that a high Na intake may have a detrimental effect on renal function, independent of BP, through direct effects on inflammatory processes and immune balance.[3,4] However, evidence that being on a low salt diet reduces mortality and slows the progression of renal diseases in CKD is still low, despite an increasing number of retrospective and prospective observational studies suggesting a favourable impact of low Na intake on mortality and on renal function decline as reviewed in a recent editorial.[5]
