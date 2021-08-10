Parents decry Lake Mills School District's masking decision
Parents asked the Lake Mills School District to reconsider its masking policy for the upcoming school year. During the approximately 50 minutes of public comments made during Monday night’s school board meeting with individuals asking for the reinstatement of universal masking outnumbering those who applauded the district’s decision to make face coverings optional. The board did not make any changes to the plan, as it was not an action item on the agenda.www.hngnews.com
