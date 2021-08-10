Long-Term Exposure to Fine Particulate Matter Linked to Dementia

Indoor Air. 2021 Aug 10. doi: 10.1111/ina.12922. Online ahead of print. Improving air quality in indoor environments where people live is of importance to protect human health. In this systematic review, we assessed the effectiveness of personal-level use of air filtration units in reducing indoor particulate matters (PM) concentrations under real-world situations following systematic review guidelines. A total of 54 articles were included in the review, in which 20 randomized controlled/crossover trials that reported the changes in indoor fine PM (PM2.5 ) concentrations were quantitatively assessed in meta-analysis. Standardized mean differences (SMDs) were calculated for changes in indoor PM concentrations following air filtration interventions. Moderate-to-large reductions of 11%-82% in indoor PM2.5 concentrations were observed with SMD of -1.19 (95% CI: -1.50, -0.88). The reductions in indoor PM concentrations varied by geographical locations, filtration technology employed, indoor environmental characteristics, and air pollution sources. Most studies were graded with low-to-moderate risk of bias; however, the overall certainty of evidence for indoor PM concentration reductions was graded at very low level. Considering the effectiveness of indoor air filtration under practical uses, socio-economic disparities across study populations, and costs of air filter replacement over time, our results highlight the importance of reducing air pollution exposure at the sources.