Bayer Fund announced the kickoff of the 2022 America’s Farmers Grow Communities program, which has been revamped to make it even easier for Nebraska farmers across the country to find and fund the organizations and institutions that keep their communities thriving. From August 2 to November 1, eligible farmers can enroll for the chance to direct a donation to a local eligible nonprofit organization, school STEM program or youth agriculture program. This year, Bayer Fund doubled the individual donations to $5,000, up from $2,500 in previous years.