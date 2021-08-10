Cancel
Rehoboth Beach, DE

Just Listed - Ocean block condo in Rehoboth

Cape Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust Listed in Patrician Towers! Rarely offered 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom ocean block condo with views of the ocean and beach, and features a nice living-dining room area that opens to a covered balcony, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, new tile floors in the main living area and another balcony in one of the bedrooms. Patrician Towers offers a spectacular location, panoramic views of the coastline from the rooftop pool, clean and spacious community laundry room, and a secure parking garage. The condo fee pays for sewer, water, trash removal, insurance, and maintenance of all the common elements including the pool. Great rental potential with the restaurants, beach, and boardwalk just steps away.

