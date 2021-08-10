Cancel
Christina Applegate reveals multiple sclerosis diagnosis — ‘The road keeps going’

By KATE FELDMAN
CharlotteObserver.com
 4 days ago

Christina Applegate announced Tuesday that she has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. “Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey,” the 49-year-old actress tweeted early Tuesday morning. “But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this...

New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

5 Signs You're Getting Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Like Selma Blair

Since revealing her multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis in 2018, Selma Blair has been completely transparent about her struggles with the progressive disease, and has raised awareness in the process. In a = interview with Town & Country, the Cruel Intentions star takes a deep dive into her health condition, including discussing some of the main symptoms she has experienced. "I am aware my challenges affect other hopeful or isolated people—and a few of them may be joyful snobs like me," Blair told the magazine. "I'm very comfortable in my body, mostly because I am now making a deeper positive connection with it. I am fascinated by this body and this life. I am humbled and pleased to be any inspiration for people." Read on to learn about the symptoms you have MS like Selma Blair—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Selma Blair told to 'plan for dying' amid MS treatment

Selma Blair was told to "make plans for dying" amid her battle with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) after choosing to undergo a risky stem cell transplant. Selma Blair was told to "make plans for dying" amid her battle with Multiple Sclerosis (MS). The 'Cruel Intentions' actress was diagnosed with the degenerative...
CelebritiesABC News

Trailer for 'Introducing, Selma Blair' shows the star's MS battle

The first trailer has been released for "Introducing, Selma Blair," a Discovery+ documentary about actress Selma Blair's battle with multiple sclerosis. The trailer shows raw and emotional moments as Blair deals with symptoms of the illness and treatments for it, including chemotherapy. We also see glimpses of the actress at some of her lowest points, as well as more joyful times spent with her 10-year-old son, Arthur.
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Selma Blair Reflects On Life With Multiple Sclerosis In New Documentary Trailer

Selma Blair remains a witty and captivating screen presence in the trailer for a new documentary that chronicles her life with multiple sclerosis. “Introducing, Selma Blair,” directed by Rachel Fleit and due out in October, follows the 49-year-old actor on “a journey of monumental transition,” according to press notes. The “Cruel Intentions” and “Hellboy” star went public in 2018 about her diagnosis of MS, which affects the nervous system and often results in progressive physical and cognitive decline.
CelebritiesPosted by
Shape Magazine

Selma Blair Shares a Raw Look At Her Fight with MS In an Upcoming Doc

Since revealing her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in 2018, Selma Blair has continuously opened up about her health journey with fans. Whether posting what a makeup tutorial would look like for someone with MS or detailing the complications from her diagnosis, the 49-year-old actress has been candid about the highs and lows she's experienced over the years. And now, Blair's story will be the subject of a new Discovery+ documentary, Introducing, Selma Blair.
Nashville, TNWSMV

Multiple sclerosis patients seeing signs of increased support

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Actress Christina Applegate announced this week she has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. It's a disease that 1 million people are living with in the U.S. and Applegate’s recent announcement is putting it in the spotlight, encouraging those living with it with the hope that it will educate more people about the disease and bring more people to get involved.
newjerseyhills.com

Actress Thea White dies after cancer surgery

Actress Thea White died Friday, July 30 at the Cleveland Clinic. She was 81. White, who portrayed Muriel Bagge on the animated television show "Courage the Cowardly Dog," suffered complications from a six-hour-liver cancer surgery July 20, her family said. Born Thea Zitzner in Newark on June 16, 1940, she...
TV & Videosdistrictchronicles.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Eric Offers Sheila Another Chance? – Quinn Protective Of Ex-Husband

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers document that Eric Forrester (John McCook) gave Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) a second chance in the not too distant past. Might his legendary forgiveness gene influence his thoughts during this fallout period, where Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer) has broken his trust and Queric is in the midst of divorce proceedings?
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Selma Blair’s Riveting Struggle With MS Revealed In Trailer For New Doc: I Was Told ‘Make Plans For Dying’

Selma Blair’s multiple sclerosis experience will be explored in the new documentary ‘Introducing, Selma Blair.’ Watch the emotional trailer. An intimate new documentary from director Rachel Fleit will explore Selma Blair’s harrowing experience with multiple sclerosis, also known as MS. The actress, 49, revealed in 2018 that she was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease, one that disrupts communication between the body and the brain. That diagnosis will now be the basis of Introducing, Selma Blair, in theaters and on Discovery+ on October 21.
MoviesFirst Showing

Official Trailer for 'Introducing, Selma Blair' Doc About Surviving MS

"I would like it to be as dramatic as I am. I was told to make plans for dying." Discovery+ has revealed an official trailer for a documentary film titled Introducing, Selma Blair, about the actress. This originally premiered at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival earlier this year, and debuts both in theaters and streaming in October this fall. The film is a deeply intimate and raw portrait of Selma Blair after she is diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis and tries to slow the progression of her disease. When she first started making the film, she thought it was going to be some of her final footage, but she is just as strong as ever three years after the diagnosis. The filmmaker Rachel Fleit explains: "The thing that I learned from her, you know we have to embrace ourselves, 'This is who I am today.' We've got one life in this body and whether or not you have an autoimmune disorder or disease, we must embrace ourselves or we're going to squander a lot of time." Many of the reviews say this is one of the most intimate and moving films they have ever seen. Take a look below.
CelebritiesVulture

Selma Blair Thought She Was Filming ‘the Final Days of My Life’ for Her Documentary

In 2018, Selma Blair beat the tabloids to the punch and revealed that she had been quietly living with multiple sclerosis for over 15 years. Now, in the trailer for her new documentary, Introducing, Selma Blair, the actress has decided to share her journey since the aftermath of her public diagnosis: From chemotherapy to stem-cell transplants to her hair falling out, the situation became so dire that Blair at one point believed she was “shooting the final days of my life” in a hospital room. “I always thought I was on a reality show, like I was in a documentary, but only God would see it and disapprove,” she explains in the trailer. “I would like it to be as dramatic as I am. I was told to make plans for dying. Not because I have MS, but because I’m fighting MS … I feel like I’m in that Tom Hanks movie where he’s stranded on an island.” Introducing will be released in theaters and on Discovery+ in October.

