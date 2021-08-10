Cancel
Mental Health

Distorted Perception in Late Teens Tied to Later Psychosis

 6 days ago

MONDAY, Aug. 9, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Nonpsychotic forms of perceptual disturbance at age 18 years are associated with increases in hallucinations, delusions, and total psychotic symptoms in midlife, according to research published online in the Journal of Abnormal Psychology. Mark F. Lenzenweger, Ph.D., from the Weill Cornell Medical College...

Mental Health
Psychology
Health
Mental Health

How My Experience with Psychosis Informed the Person I Am Today

In the Spring of 2010, after spending the previous years relocating from Ottawa to the UK to Vancouver, I settled in my birth town of Halifax, Nova Scotia. I had struggled a great deal with major depression and obsessive-compulsive disorder in my late teens and early twenties, and was looking for a clean slate. I wanted to distance myself from the trauma of the past few years—two overdoses, three diagnoses, four different therapists, and five different medications.
Mental Health

Do Psychological Interventions Work for Psychosis in Adolescents?

Background: There is emerging evidence to show that psychological interventions such as cognitive remediation therapy (CRT), psychoeducation, family therapy, and group psychotherapies may be useful for adolescents with psychosis. The current review is on the effects of various psychological interventions for adolescents with psychosis compared with treatment as usual (TAU) or other psychological interventions.
Owensburg, IN

Autism Rocks and Rolls: Owensburg teen changing perception of autism

OWENSBURG — Something special and unexpected happened when Sam Mitchell joined his school's media club two years ago. Interviewing teachers and staff at Eastern Greene High School clicked with Mitchell. And for someone with autism, that's momentous. People with autism are often viewed by what they can't do, but Sam's mom Gina always saw Sam for what he could do. For Sam, that became podcasting.
Mental Health

The emotional disorders associated with multiple sclerosis

Handb Clin Neurol. 2021;183:197-220. doi: 10.1016/B978-0-12-822290-4.00009-8. Multiple sclerosis (MS) is associated with a high prevalence of emotional and mood disorders. Emotional disorders may worsen during illness progression and affect the quality of life of patients and their families. MS is often associated with depression, with an increased risk of suicide, poor adherence to treatment, decreased functional status, and quality of life. The diagnosis and treatment of emotional and mood disorders in these patients is often challenging since several symptoms of these disorders overlap with those of MS. Other prevalent emotional disorders in MS include bipolar disorder, anxiety disorders, emotional blunting (apathy), and pseudobulbar affect. Early recognition and treatment of these comorbidities could contribute to the reduction of disability and even to decreased mortality. The aim of this chapter is to provide an up-to-date review of mood and emotional disorders that are often associated with MS, focusing on their epidemiology, clinical features, pathogenesis, assessment, and treatment. The interplay between the psychosocial impact of the chronic disability and the demyelinating structural lesions of the brain in precipitating emotional and mood disorders is discussed, as well as its implications for diagnosis and treatment.
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Science

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
World

Say no to vacc, see entire family die -- Man's Entire Family Dies of COVID in the Same Week After Refusing to Get Vaccinated

A Cardiff, Wales resident, whose mother, father, and brother died of COVID-19 within one week of each other, is now urging the public to get vaccinated against the virus. The instance, tragically, is far from isolated, as COVID-19 patients and their families are increasingly expressing their regret over not getting vaccinated—meanwhile, experts warn that "vaccine hesitancy" is a pressing issue to be grappled with in the fight against the virus.
Public Health

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
IBTimes

14-Year-Old Develops COVID-19 Psychosis As Aftereffect Of Virus

A 14-year-old boy from Orange County, Calif., has developed COVID-19 psychosis – a rare aftereffect of a coronavirus infection he suffered in mid-June. Daniel Salinas developed COVID-19 psychosis after recovering from the virus his family believes he, along with 15 members of his family, contracted at an indoor birthday party, KCAL a CBS affiliate out of Los Angeles, reported.

