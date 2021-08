Electric vehicles are expected to dominate the global automotive industry within the next couple of decades. Therefore, EV battery stocks Panasonic Corporation (OTC:PCRFY) and EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) are expected to grow substantially given these companies’ strong market reach and solid financials. In contrast, fundamentally weak stocks in this space, QuantumScape Corporation (QS) and CBAK Energy Technology (CBAT), which are also facing several lawsuits, we think are best avoided now. Let’s discuss.Last week, President Biden signed an executive order setting a target for zero-emissions vehicles to represent at least half of all cars sold in the United States by 2030. The executive order is aligned with the country’s goal of phasing out internal combustion vehicles by 2050.