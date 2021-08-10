Cancel
Collin Warren

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFisher Phillips announces the return of Collin Warren as a partner in the firm's Houston office. For the last few years, Collin served as the Chief Compliance Officer and General Counsel of APM, one of the largest union construction companies in the U.S. His first-chair trial and arbitration experience and handling of numerous investigations, incidents, and litigation arising out of fatalities, significant injuries, property damage, and environmental issues will benefit employers in Texas.

