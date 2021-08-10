Newborn with COVID-19 admitted to Golisano Children’s Hospital

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee Health officials talked about how parents can keep their kids safe from the coronavirus this school year at a press conference on Tuesday.

Dr. Larry Antonucci, the CEO of Lee Health, said that 14 kids are being treated for COVID-19 at Golisano. Of those patients, four are being cared for in the Intensive Care Unit.

“We are facing a crisis in this community,” he said.

The ages of kids sick with COVID-19 range from 5-weeks to 17-years-old.

Dr. Salomon Abitbol, a pediatric hospitalist, said that he is seeing previously healthy kids on supplemental oxygen. He also mentioned that emergency rooms are full and lots of kids have COVID-19.

Kids in the hospital sick with COVID-19 are experiencing respiratory and gastrointestinal symptoms and high fevers, officials said.

Some teens who got the COVID-19 vaccine had breakthrough cases, but their symptoms are generally mild, Dr. Alfredo Vargas said.