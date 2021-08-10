Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Myers, FL

Newborn with COVID-19 admitted to Golisano Children’s Hospital

By ABC7 News
Posted by 
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pAYKF_0bNT0viQ00

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee Health officials talked about how parents can keep their kids safe from the coronavirus this school year at a press conference on Tuesday.

Dr. Larry Antonucci, the CEO of Lee Health, said that 14 kids are being treated for COVID-19 at Golisano. Of those patients, four are being cared for in the Intensive Care Unit.

“We are facing a crisis in this community,” he said.

The ages of kids sick with COVID-19 range from 5-weeks to 17-years-old.

Dr. Salomon Abitbol, a pediatric hospitalist, said that he is seeing previously healthy kids on supplemental oxygen. He also mentioned that emergency rooms are full and lots of kids have COVID-19.

Kids in the hospital sick with COVID-19 are experiencing respiratory and gastrointestinal symptoms and high fevers, officials said.

Some teens who got the COVID-19 vaccine had breakthrough cases, but their symptoms are generally mild, Dr. Alfredo Vargas said.

Comments / 2

ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Myers, FL
Health
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Fort Myers, FL
Coronavirus
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Government
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#The Intensive Care Unit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.
Amador County, CAPosted by
The Hill

Parent attacks teacher over school mask mandate

A parent allegedly attacked a teacher Friday at a California elementary school over a dispute about wearing masks on the first day, NBC reported. The incident occurred at Sutter Creek Elementary School in Amador County, Calif., when the parent saw his daughter coming out of the building with a face covering and grew frustrated over the school's mask mandate. The parent reportedly engaged in a verbal altercation with the school principal when a male teacher intervened, causing the situation to escalate.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Moderates revolt on infrastructure in new challenge for Pelosi

The Democrats' strategy for enacting President Biden 's agenda hit a major snag Friday when nine House moderates bucked party leaders with threats of tanking a $3.5 trillion budget bill unless they can vote first on the Senate’s $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal. The ultimatum flips leadership’s preferred sequence on...

Comments / 2

Community Policy