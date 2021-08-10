Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Blending oxytocin and dopamine with everyday creativity

By Anne Chong
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConverging evidence suggests that oxytocin (OT) is associated with creative thinking (CT) and that release of OT depends on ADP ribosyl-cyclases (CD38 and CD157). Neural mechanisms of CT and OT show a strong association with dopaminergic (DA) pathways, yet the link between CT and CD38, CD157, dopamine receptor D2 (DRD2) and catechol-O-methyltransferase (COMT) peripheral gene expression remain inconclusive, thus limiting our understanding of the neurobiology of CT. To address this issue, two principal domains of CT, divergent thinking (AUT), were assessed. In men, both AUT is associated with gene expression of CD38, CD157, and their interaction CD38 × CD157. There were no significant associations for DA expression (DRD2, COMT, DRD2 × COMT) on both CT measures. However, analysis of the interactions of OT and DA systems reveal significant interactions for AUT in men. The full model explained a sizable 39% of the variance in females for the total CT score. The current findings suggest that OT and DA gene expression contributed significantly to cognition and CT phenotype. This provides the first empirical foundation of a more refined understanding of the molecular landscape of CT.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science And Technology#Min#Iq Tests#Adp#Cd38 Cd157#Comt#Aut#Da#Ct#Snp#Oxtr#Ot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Google
Related
JapanNature.com

Monolithic polymeric porous superhydrophobic material with pneumatic plastron stabilization for functionally durable drag reduction in blood-contacting biomedical applications

Superhydrophobic (SHP) surfaces can provide substantial reductions in flow drag forces and reduce blood damage in cardiovascular medical devices. However, strategies for functional durability are necessary, as many SHP surfaces have low durability under abrasion or strong fluid jetting or eventually lose their air plastron and slip-flow capabilities due to plastron gas dissolution, high fluid pressure, or fouling. Here, we present a functional material that extends the functional durability of superhydrophobic slip flow. Facile modification of a porous superhydrophobic polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE, Teflon) foam produced suitable surface structures to enable fluid slip flow and resist protein fouling. Its monolithic nature offered abrasion durability, while its porosity allowed pressurized air to be supplied to resist fluid impalement and to replenish the air plastron lost to the fluid through dissolution. Active pore pressure control could resist high fluid pressures and turbulent flow conditions across a wide range of applied pressures. The pneumatically stabilized material yielded large drag reductions (up to 50%) even with protein fouling, as demonstrated from high-speed water jetting and closed loop pressure drop tests. Coupled with its high hemocompatibility and impaired protein adsorption, this easily fabricated material can be viable for incorporation into blood-contacting medical devices.
ScienceNature.com

Shadow-wall lithography of ballistic superconductor–semiconductor quantum devices

The realization of hybrid superconductor–semiconductor quantum devices, in particular a topological qubit, calls for advanced techniques to readily and reproducibly engineer induced superconductivity in semiconductor nanowires. Here, we introduce an on-chip fabrication paradigm based on shadow walls that offers substantial advances in device quality and reproducibility. It allows for the implementation of hybrid quantum devices and ultimately topological qubits while eliminating fabrication steps such as lithography and etching. This is critical to preserve the integrity and homogeneity of the fragile hybrid interfaces. The approach simplifies the reproducible fabrication of devices with a hard induced superconducting gap and ballistic normal-/superconductor junctions. Large gate-tunable supercurrents and high-order multiple Andreev reflections manifest the exceptional coherence of the resulting nanowire Josephson junctions. Our approach enables the realization of 3-terminal devices, where zero-bias conductance peaks emerge in a magnetic field concurrently at both boundaries of the one-dimensional hybrids.
EconomyNature.com

Natural phytoalexin stilbene compound resveratrol and its derivatives as anti-tobacco mosaic virus and anti-phytopathogenic fungus agents

Plant diseases caused by plant viruses and pathogens seriously affect crop yield and quality, and it is very difficult to control them. The discovery of new leads based on natural products is an important way to innovate pesticides. Based on the resveratrol is a kind of natural phytoalexin, but it cannot be used as candidate for the development of new drug due to its poor druggability. The phenolic hydroxyl groups in the resveratrol structure are easily destroyed by oxidation, in order to improve its stability, ester formation is the most commonly used modification method in drug design. Their structures were characterized by 1H NMR, 13C NMR and HRMS. The activity against tobacco mosaic virus (TMV) of these ester derivatives has been tested for the first time. The bioassay results showed part of the target compounds exhibited good to excellent in vivo activities against TMV. The optimum compounds III-2 (inhibitory rates of 50, 53, and 59% at 500 μg/mL for inactivation, curative, and protection activities in vivo, respectively), III-4 (inhibitory rates of 57, 59, and 51% at 500 μg/mL, respectively), and II-5 (inhibitory rates of 54, 52, and 51% at 500 μg/mL, respectively) displayed higher activity than commercial plant virucide ribavirin (inhibitory rates of 38, 37, and 40% at 500 μg/mL, respectively). Compounds I-9 and I-10 also showed excellent activities. The systematic study provides strong evidence that these simple resveratrol derivatives could become potential TMV inhibitors. The novel concise structure provides another new template for antiviral studies.
ScienceNature.com

Structures of tmRNA and SmpB as they transit through the ribosome

In bacteria, trans-translation is the main rescue system, freeing ribosomes stalled on defective messenger RNAs. This mechanism is driven by small protein B (SmpB) and transfer-messenger RNA (tmRNA), a hybrid RNA known to have both a tRNA-like and an mRNA-like domain. Here we present four cryo-EM structures of the ribosome during trans-translation at resolutions from 3.0 to 3.4 Å. These include the high-resolution structure of the whole pre-accommodated state, as well as structures of the accommodated state, the translocated state, and a translocation intermediate. Together, they shed light on the movements of the tmRNA-SmpB complex in the ribosome, from its delivery by the elongation factor EF-Tu to its passage through the ribosomal A and P sites after the opening of the B1 bridges. Additionally, we describe the interactions between the tmRNA-SmpB complex and the ribosome. These explain why the process does not interfere with canonical translation.
ScienceNature.com

Thermosuperrepellency of a hot substrate caused by vapour percolation

Drop rebound after collision with a very hot substrate is usually attributed to the Leidenfrost effect, characterized by intensive film boiling in a thin vapour gap between the liquid and substrate. Similarly, drop impact onto a cold superhydrophobic substrate leads to a complete drop rebound, despite partial wetting of the substrate. Here we study the repellent properties of hot smooth hydrophilic substrates in the nucleate boiling, non-Leidenfrost regime and discover that the thermally induced repellency is associated with vapour percolation on the substrate. The wetting structure in the presence of the percolating vapour rivulets is analogous to the Cassie-Baxter wetting mode, which is a necessary condition for the repellency in the isothermal case. The theoretical predictions for the threshold temperature for vapour percolation agree well with the experimental data for drop rebound and correspond to the minimum heat flux when spray cooling.
ScienceNature.com

Cell specific photoswitchable agonist for reversible control of endogenous dopamine receptors

Dopamine controls diverse behaviors and their dysregulation contributes to many disorders. Our ability to understand and manipulate the function of dopamine is limited by the heterogenous nature of dopaminergic projections, the diversity of neurons that are regulated by dopamine, the varying distribution of the five dopamine receptors (DARs), and the complex dynamics of dopamine release. In order to improve our ability to specifically modulate distinct DARs, here we develop a photo-pharmacological strategy using a Membrane anchored Photoswitchable orthogonal remotely tethered agonist for the Dopamine receptor (MP-D). Our design selectively targets D1R/D5R receptor subtypes, most potently D1R (MP-D1ago), as shown in HEK293T cells. In vivo, we targeted dorsal striatal medium spiny neurons where the photo-activation of MP-D1ago increased movement initiation, although further work is required to assess the effects of MP-D1ago on neuronal function. Our method combines ligand and cell type-specificity with temporally precise and reversible activation of D1R to control specific aspects of movement. Our results provide a template for analyzing dopamine receptors.
AstronomyNature.com

Episodic construction of the early Andean Cordillera unravelled by zircon petrochronology

The subduction of oceanic plates beneath continental lithosphere is responsible for continental growth and recycling of oceanic crust, promoting the formation of Cordilleran arcs. However, the processes that control the evolution of these Cordilleran orogenic belts, particularly during their early stages of formation, have not been fully investigated. Here we use a multi-proxy geochemical approach, based on zircon petrochronology and whole-rock analyses, to assess the early evolution of the Andes, one of the most remarkable continental arcs in the world. Our results show that magmatism in the early Andean Cordillera occurred over a period of ~120 million years with six distinct plutonic episodes between 215 and 94 Ma. Each episode is the result of a complex interplay between mantle, crust, slab and sediment contributions that can be traced using zircon chemistry. Overall, the magmatism evolved in response to changes in the tectonic configuration, from transtensional/extensional conditions (215–145 Ma) to a transtensional regime (138–94 Ma). We conclude that an external (tectonic) forcing model with mantle-derived inputs is responsible for the episodic plutonism in this extensional continental arc. This study highlights the use of zircon petrochronology in assessing the multimillion-year crustal scale evolution of Cordilleran arcs.
ScienceNature.com

Physical correlates of human-like softness elicit high tactile pleasantness

Touching an object can elicit affective sensations. Because these sensations are critical for social interaction, tactile preferences may be adapted to the characteristics of the human body. We have previously shown that compliance, a physical correlate of softness, increased the tactile pleasantness of a deformable surface. However, the extent to which object compliance similar to the human body elicits tactile pleasantness remains unknown. We addressed this question by using a wide range of compliances and by measuring the distribution of compliance of human body parts. The participants numerically estimated the perceived pleasantness or softness while pushing tactile stimuli with their right index fingers. The perceived softness monotonically increased with increasing compliance and then leveled off around the end of the stimulus range. By contrast, pleasantness showed an inverse U pattern as a function of compliance, reaching the maximum between 5 and 7 mm/N. This range of compliance was within that for both hand and arm. These results indicate that objects with similar compliance levels as those of human body parts yield the highest pleasantness when pushing them.
WildlifeNature.com

Genome-wide identification and analysis of the heat shock transcription factor family in moso bamboo (Phyllostachys edulis)

Heat shock transcription factors (HSFs) are central elements in the regulatory network that controls plant heat stress response. They are involved in multiple transcriptional regulatory pathways and play important roles in heat stress signaling and responses to a variety of other stresses. We identified 41 members of the HSF gene family in moso bamboo, which were distributed non-uniformly across its 19 chromosomes. Phylogenetic analysis showed that the moso bamboo HSF genes could be divided into three major subfamilies; HSFs from the same subfamily shared relatively conserved gene structures and sequences and encoded similar amino acids. All HSF genes contained HSF signature domains. Subcellular localization prediction indicated that about 80% of the HSF proteins were located in the nucleus, consistent with the results of GO enrichment analysis. A large number of stress response–associated cis-regulatory elements were identified in the HSF upstream promoter sequences. Synteny analysis indicated that the HSFs in the moso bamboo genome had greater collinearity with those of rice and maize than with those of Arabidopsis and pepper. Numerous segmental duplicates were found in the moso bamboo HSF gene family. Transcriptome data indicated that the expression of a number of PeHsfs differed in response to exogenous gibberellin (GA) and naphthalene acetic acid (NAA). A number of HSF genes were highly expressed in the panicles and in young shoots, suggesting that they may have functions in reproductive growth and the early development of rapidly-growing shoots. This study provides fundamental information on members of the bamboo HSF gene family and lays a foundation for further study of their biological functions in the regulation of plant responses to adversity.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Endothelial dysfunction and thromboembolism in children, adolescents, and young adults with acute lymphoblastic leukemia

Endothelial dysfunction has not previously been investigated as a thrombogenic risk factor among patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), known to be at high risk of thromboembolism. We retrospectively explored the association between three circulating biomarkers of endothelial dysfunction (thrombomodulin, syndecan-1, VEGFR-1) measured in prospectively collected blood samples and risk of thromboembolism in 55 cases and 165 time-matched controls, treated according to the NOPHO ALL2008 protocol. In age-, sex-, and risk group-adjusted analysis, increasing levels of thrombomodulin and VEGFR-1 were independently associated with increased odds of developing thromboembolism (OR 1.37 per 1 ng/mL [95% CI 1.20‒1.56, P < 0.0001] and OR 1.21 per 100 pg/mL [95% CI 1.02‒1.21, P = 0.005], respectively). These associations remained significant when including only samples drawn >30 days before thromboembolic diagnosis. Thrombomodulin levels were on average 3.2 ng/mL (95% CI 2.6–8.2 ng/mL) higher in samples with measurable asparaginase activity (P < 0.0001). Among single nucleotide variants located in or neighboring coding genes for the three biomarkers, none were significantly associated with odds of thromboembolism. If results are validated in another cohort, thrombomodulin and VEGFR-1 could serve as predictive biomarkers, identifying patients in need of preemptive antithrombotic prophylaxis.
ScienceNature.com

Nuclear export and translation of circular repeat-containing intronic RNA in C9ORF72-ALS/FTD

C9ORF72 hexanucleotide GGGGCC repeat expansion is the most common genetic cause of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and frontotemporal dementia (FTD). Repeat-containing RNA mediates toxicity through nuclear granules and dipeptide repeat (DPR) proteins produced by repeat-associated non-AUG translation. However, it remains unclear how the intron-localized repeats are exported and translated in the cytoplasm. We use single molecule imaging approach to examine the molecular identity and spatiotemporal dynamics of the repeat RNA. We demonstrate that the spliced intron with G-rich repeats is stabilized in a circular form due to defective lariat debranching. The spliced circular intron, instead of pre-mRNA, serves as the translation template. The NXF1-NXT1 pathway plays an important role in the nuclear export of the circular intron and modulates toxic DPR production. This study reveals an uncharacterized disease-causing RNA species mediated by repeat expansion and demonstrates the importance of RNA spatial localization to understand disease etiology.
IndustryNature.com

Salt tolerance-based niche differentiation of soil ammonia oxidizers

Ammonia oxidizers are key players in the global nitrogen cycle, yet little is known about their ecological performances and adaptation strategies for growth in saline terrestrial ecosystems. This study combined 13C-DNA stable-isotope probing (SIP) microcosms with amplicon and shotgun sequencing to reveal the composition and genomic adaptations of active ammonia oxidizers in a saline-sodic (solonetz) soil with high salinity and pH (20.9 cmolc exchangeable Na+ kg−1 soil and pH 9.64). Both ammonia-oxidizing archaea (AOA) and bacteria (AOB) exhibited strong nitrification activities, although AOB performed most of the ammonia oxidation observed in the solonetz soil and in the farmland soil converted from solonetz soil. Members of the Nitrosococcus, which are more often associated with aquatic habitats, were identified as the dominant ammonia oxidizers in the solonetz soil with the first direct labeling evidence, while members of the Nitrosospira were the dominant ammonia oxidizers in the farmland soil, which had much lower salinity and pH. Metagenomic analysis of “Candidatus Nitrosococcus sp. Sol14”, a new species within the Nitrosococcus lineage, revealed multiple genomic adaptations predicted to facilitate osmotic and pH homeostasis in this extreme habitat, including direct Na+ extrusion/H+ import and the ability to increase intracellular osmotic pressure by accumulating compatible solutes. Comparative genomic analysis revealed that variation in salt-tolerance mechanisms was the primary driver for the niche differentiation of ammonia oxidizers in saline-sodic soils. These results demonstrate how ammonia oxidizers can adapt to saline-sodic soil with excessive Na+ content and provide new insights on the nitrogen cycle in extreme terrestrial ecosystems.
ScienceNature.com

Role of interferon regulatory factor 7 in corneal endothelial cells after HSV-1 infection

Viral infections of the cornea including herpes simplex virus 1 (HSV-1) cause visual morbidity, and the corneal endothelial cell damage leads to significant visual impairment. Interferon regulatory factor 7 (IRF7) has been identified as a significant regulator in corneal endothelial cells after an HSV-1 infection. To examine the role played by IRF7, the DNA binding domain (DBD) of IRF7 of human corneal endothelial cells (HCEn) was disrupted. An RNAi inhibition of IRF7 and IRF7 DBD disruption (IRF7 ∆DBD) led to an impairment of IFN-β production. Impaired IFN-β production by IRF7 ∆DBD was regained by IRF7 DNA transfection. Transcriptional network analysis indicated that IRF7 plays a role in antigen presentation function of corneal endothelial cells. When the antigen presentation activity of HCEn cells were examined for priming of memory CD8 T cells, IRF7 disruption abolished the anti-viral cytotoxic T lymphocyte (CTL) response which was dependent on the major histocompatibility complex (MHC) class I. To further examine the roles played by IRF7 in CTL induction as acquired immunity, the contribution of IRF7 to MHC class I-mediated antigen presentation was assessed. Analysis of IRF7 ∆DBD cells indicated that IRF7 played an unrecognized role in MHC class I induction, and the viral infection induced-MHC class I induction was abolished by IRF7 disruption. Collectively, the IRF7 in corneal endothelial cells not only contributed to type I IFN response, but also to the mediation of viral infection-induced MHC class I upregulation and priming of CD8 arm of acquired immunity.
ChemistryNature.com

Macroscopic weavable fibers of carbon nanotubes with giant thermoelectric power factor

Low-dimensional materials have recently attracted much interest as thermoelectric materials because of their charge carrier confinement leading to thermoelectric performance enhancement. Carbon nanotubes are promising candidates because of their one-dimensionality in addition to their unique advantages such as flexibility and light weight. However, preserving the large power factor of individual carbon nanotubes in macroscopic assemblies has been challenging, primarily due to poor sample morphology and a lack of proper Fermi energy tuning. Here, we report an ultrahigh value of power factor (14 ± 5 mW m−1 K−2) for macroscopic weavable fibers of aligned carbon nanotubes with ultrahigh electrical and thermal conductivity. The observed giant power factor originates from the ultrahigh electrical conductivity achieved through excellent sample morphology, combined with an enhanced Seebeck coefficient through Fermi energy tuning. We fabricate a textile thermoelectric generator based on these carbon nanotube fibers, which demonstrates high thermoelectric performance, weavability, and scalability. The giant power factor we observe make these fibers strong candidates for the emerging field of thermoelectric active cooling, which requires a large thermoelectric power factor and a large thermal conductivity at the same time.
ChemistryNature.com

Frustrated self-assembly of non-Euclidean crystals of nanoparticles

Self-organized complex structures in nature, e.g., viral capsids, hierarchical biopolymers, and bacterial flagella, offer efficiency, adaptability, robustness, and multi-functionality. Can we program the self-assembly of three-dimensional (3D) complex structures using simple building blocks, and reach similar or higher level of sophistication in engineered materials? Here we present an analytic theory for the self-assembly of polyhedral nanoparticles (NPs) based on their crystal structures in non-Euclidean space. We show that the unavoidable geometrical frustration of these particle shapes, combined with competing attractive and repulsive interparticle interactions, lead to controllable self-assembly of structures of complex order. Applying this theory to tetrahedral NPs, we find high-yield and enantiopure self-assembly of helicoidal ribbons, exhibiting qualitative agreement with experimental observations. We expect that this theory will offer a general framework for the self-assembly of simple polyhedral building blocks into rich complex morphologies with new material capabilities such as tunable optical activity, essential for multiple emerging technologies.
PhysicsNature.com

Conditions for walk-off soliton generation in a multimode fiber

It has been recently demonstrated that multimode solitons are unstable objects which evolve, in the range of hundreds of nonlinearity lengths, into stable single-mode solitons carried by the fundamental mode. We show experimentally and by numerical simulations that femtosecond multimode solitons composed by non-degenerate modes have unique properties: when propagating in graded-index fibers, their pulsewidth and energy do not depend on the input pulsewidth, but only on input coupling conditions and linear dispersive properties of the fiber, hence on their wavelength. Because of these properties, spatiotemporal solitons composed by non-degenerate modes with pulsewidths longer than a few hundreds of femtoseconds cannot be generated in graded-index fibers.
ScienceNature.com

The ERAP1 active site cannot productively access the N-terminus of antigenic peptide precursors stably bound onto MHC class I

Processing of N-terminally elongated antigenic peptide precursors by Endoplasmic Reticulum Aminopeptidase 1 (ERAP1) is a key step in antigen presentation and the adaptive immune response. Although ERAP1 can efficiently process long peptides in solution, it has been proposed that it can also process peptides bound onto Major Histocompatibility Complex I molecules (MHCI). In a previous study, we suggested that the occasionally observed “ontο MHCI” trimming by ERAP1 is likely due to fast peptide dissociation followed by solution trimming, rather than direct action of ERAP1 onto the MHCI complex. However, other groups have proposed that ERAP1 can trim peptides covalently bound onto MHCI, which would preclude peptide dissociation. To explore this interaction, we constructed disulfide-linked MHCI-peptide complexes using HLA-B*08 and a 12mer kinetically labile peptide, or a 16mer carrying a phosphinic transition-state analogue N-terminus with high-affinity for ERAP1. Kinetic and biochemical analyses suggested that while both peptides could access the ERAP1 active site when free in solution, they were unable to do so when tethered in the MHCI binding groove. Our results suggest that MHCI binding protects, rather than promotes, antigenic peptide precursor trimming by ERAP1 and thus solution trimming is the more likely model of antigenic peptide processing.
ScienceNature.com

Citral modulates virulence factors in methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus

Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) is responsible for high morbidity and mortality rates. Citral has been studied in the pharmaceutical industry and has shown antimicrobial activity. This study aimed to analyze the antimicrobial activity of citral in inhibiting biofilm formation and modulating virulence genes, with the ultimate goal of finding a strategy for treating infections caused by MRSA strains. Citral showed antimicrobial activity against MRSA isolates with minimum inhibitory concentration (MIC) values between 5 mg/mL (0.5%) and 40 mg/mL (4%), and minimum bactericidal concentration (MBC) values between 10 mg/mL (1%) and 40 mg/mL (4%). The sub-inhibitory dose was 2.5 mg/mL (0.25%). Citral, in an antibiogram, modulated synergistically, antagonistically, or indifferent to the different antibiotics tested. Prior to evaluating the antibiofilm effects of citral, we classified the bacteria according to their biofilm production capacity. Citral showed greater efficacy in the initial stage, and there was a significant reduction in biofilm formation compared to the mature biofilm. qPCR was used to assess the modulation of virulence factor genes, and icaA underexpression was observed in isolates 20 and 48. For icaD, seg, and sei, an increase was observed in the expression of ATCC 33,591. No significant differences were found for eta and etb. Citral could be used as a supplement to conventional antibiotics for MRSA infections.
EngineeringNature.com

Wide range continuously tunable and fast thermal switching based on compressible graphene composite foams

Thermal switches have gained intense interest recently for enabling dynamic thermal management of electronic devices and batteries that need to function at dramatically varied ambient or operating conditions. However, current approaches have limitations such as the lack of continuous tunability, low switching ratio, low speed, and not being scalable. Here, a continuously tunable, wide-range, and fast thermal switching approach is proposed and demonstrated using compressible graphene composite foams. Large (~8x) continuous tuning of the thermal resistance is achieved from the uncompressed to the fully compressed state. Environmental chamber experiments show that our variable thermal resistor can precisely stabilize the operating temperature of a heat generating device while the ambient temperature varies continuously by ~10 °C or the heat generation rate varies by a factor of 2.7. This thermal device is promising for dynamic control of operating temperatures in battery thermal management, space conditioning, vehicle thermal comfort, and thermal energy storage.
CancerNature.com

Deep learning-based gene selection in comprehensive gene analysis in pancreatic cancer

The selection of genes that are important for obtaining gene expression data is challenging. Here, we developed a deep learning-based feature selection method suitable for gene selection. Our novel deep learning model includes an additional feature-selection layer. After model training, the units in this layer with high weights correspond to the genes that worked effectively in the processing of the networks. Cancer tissue samples and adjacent normal pancreatic tissue samples were collected from 13 patients with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma during surgery and subsequently frozen. After processing, gene expression data were extracted from the specimens using RNA sequencing. Task 1 for the model training was to discriminate between cancerous and normal pancreatic tissue in six patients. Task 2 was to discriminate between patients with pancreatic cancer (n = 13) who survived for more than one year after surgery. The most frequently selected genes were ACACB, ADAMTS6, NCAM1, and CADPS in Task 1, and CD1D, PLA2G16, DACH1, and SOWAHA in Task 2. According to The Cancer Genome Atlas dataset, these genes are all prognostic factors for pancreatic cancer. Thus, the feasibility of using our deep learning-based method for the selection of genes associated with pancreatic cancer development and prognosis was confirmed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy