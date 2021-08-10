Cancel
State DPI Recommending Schools Require Masks for the Next School Year

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Raymond Neuper, WRN) The state department of public instruction is recommending that schools require masks and encourage vaccinations to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Department of Public Instruction is issuing new guidance to school districts that recommends masking and vaccinations to prevent the spread of COVID-19. State Superintendent JIll Underly says those recommendations could change in the future, but that masking will be the best way to keep kids safe for now.

