TARZANA, Calif. (PRWEB) August 12, 2021. When it comes to asking children to go back to the classroom only to have to wear a mask all day long, parents are faced with trying to locate the best, most comfortable masking choice. There are comfortable cloth masks available, although they get dirty, stretched out and some of these don't provide enough protection for your child. You can always do the sunshine test by holding the cloth mask up to the sun to see if it shines through. If it does, look for another option.