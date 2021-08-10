Former Oregon State star Jermar Jefferson’s ankle injury slows strong start in training camp with the Detroit Lions

On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions will don pads for the first time in training camp. Before we get to that, now is a good time to reflect on everything we have learned from the team’s first five practices at Allen Park. Obviously, with no pads, it’s hard to make any sort of definitive statements about the offensive or defensive linemen. Similarly, for most positions, it’s far too early to declare who has won a camp battle considering we aren’t even at preseason Game 1 yet.