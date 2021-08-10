Cancel
Former Oregon State star Jermar Jefferson's ankle injury slows strong start in training camp with the Detroit Lions

Jermar Jefferson’s status for the Detroit Lions’ first preseason game on Friday is up in the air after he sustained an ankle injury on Monday. The former Oregon State star running back sustained the injury during practice, and he was forced to leave the session early. Jefferson was involved in a play on special teams and was limping after the play ended. There was initial concern that Jefferson’s injury was the dreaded high ankle sprain, but Lions’ coach Dan Campbell said he doesn’t think it’s significant.

