Arizona has thrown a screen on 17.7% of its pass attempts over the past two seasons, nearly three percentage points more than any other NFL offense. Moore’s dynamism is well suited to be on the receiving end of those screen passes in 2021. He broke 37 tackles after the catch in his freshman season alone at Purdue. His ceiling is higher than simply a gadget receiver, though. Moore’s route running and ball skills could lead to him becoming a well-rounded threat from the slot, pushing Green and Kirk for playing time alongside Hopkins.