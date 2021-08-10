Vaccinations still key to fighting COVID
As the COVID-19 Delta variant spreads, time is drawing short to stop a vaccine-escape variant from developing, warns a Howard County Health Department nurse. “Now is the time to get your vaccine,” said Jennifer Sexton, Howard County’s public health. “We are getting to the point where a few more patients of the virus will cause a variant that cannot be stopped with current vaccines and we will end up having to start all over again. We’ve got to get the population vaccinated. It’s very important.”kokomoperspective.com
