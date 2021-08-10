Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Howard County, IN

Vaccinations still key to fighting COVID

By Josh Flynn
Kokomo Perspective
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the COVID-19 Delta variant spreads, time is drawing short to stop a vaccine-escape variant from developing, warns a Howard County Health Department nurse. “Now is the time to get your vaccine,” said Jennifer Sexton, Howard County’s public health. “We are getting to the point where a few more patients of the virus will cause a variant that cannot be stopped with current vaccines and we will end up having to start all over again. We’ve got to get the population vaccinated. It’s very important.”

kokomoperspective.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Health
City
Kokomo, IN
Local
Indiana Coronavirus
County
Howard County, IN
Local
Indiana COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Indiana Vaccines
Howard County, IN
Coronavirus
Howard County, IN
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Vaccinations#Measles#Covid#The Indiana State Cdc#County Commissioners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Dane County, WIChannel 3000

Local doctors: All unvaccinated people will eventually get some form of COVID

MADISON, Wis.– Dane County doctors say it appears some people believe there are three choices when it comes to COVID: get vaccinated and protect yourself, don’t get vaccinated and live your life, or don’t get vaccinated, but live cautiously enough to avoid the virus. With the extremely contagious delta variant now the dominant strain in Dane County, local doctors say that third option is not a reality.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

CDC warns Covid-19 vaccines might not protect people who are immunocompromised

(CNN) — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday warned people who are immunocompromised that the Covid-19 vaccine may not have been effective for them and encouraged them to take precautions as if they were not vaccinated. "People who are immunocompromised should be counseled about the potential...
Amarillo, TXabc7amarillo.com

Delta COVID-19: Amarillo experts weigh in on difference, risks

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — As COVID-19 cases skyrocket across the state, experts have spent the past few months focusing specially on the Delta variant. Effects reached as far as Washington, with the CDC going back to recommending everyone mask up indoors - even after their vaccine. Doctor Todd Bell, Associate...
Pharmaceuticalsorganiclifestylemagazine.com

Vaccinated People Are Spreading the Covid-19 Delta Variant

Kim Iverson, one of our favorite reporters, is reporting on Joe Rogan’s recent statements regarding Coronavirus. Joe Rogan made some statements that garnered some negative publicity, but Kim Iverson goes through the issues Joe brought up in his podcast and Kim shows that Joe Rogan’s comments were based on facts.
Public HealthShareCast

Moderna vaccine offers double the protection against breakthrough Covid-19 infection

Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine offers nearly twice the protection against so-called breakthrough infections than Pfizer's, a new study found. According to the study from the Mayo Clinic, rates of infection between "matched individuals" across its health system in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Arizona, Florida, and Iowa, showed the Moderna jab "conferred a two-fold risk reduction against breakthrough infection compared to [Pfizer]".
Charlotte, NCwccbcharlotte.com

Atrium Health Pineville Reports COVID-19 Cluster, 59 Positive Cases

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Health officials say so far a total of 59 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in a cluster at Atrium Health Pineville. Officials confirm 50 healthcare workers tested positive, 35 of whom were vaccinated, and nine patients tested positive for the virus. Atrium Health, with support from...
Los Angeles County, CALaist.com

Disneyland Beckoned As A Pandemic Escape, But This Vaccinated Family Still Got COVID

LAist relies on reader support, not paywalls. Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today. By early July, Disneyland was open with most of its pre-pandemic magic, and hefty lines, intact. Park-goers didn't have to wear masks or keep six feet away from strangers, in accordance with California’s rollback of many mandates in June, when the state reopened.

Comments / 1

Community Policy