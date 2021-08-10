Cancel
iPhone 13 to Get Video Portrait Mode, ProRes Support, Enhanced Filter System, More [Report]

By iClarified
iclarified.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple's new iPhone 13 will feature Portrait Mode for video, ProRes support, an enhanced filter system, and other improvements, according to a Bloomberg report. Portrait mode for video is being dubbed Cinematic Video internally. It will create a depth effect that puts the subject in sharp focus while blurring the background. Users will be able to change the amount of blur after recording.

