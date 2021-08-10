iPhone 13 to Get Video Portrait Mode, ProRes Support, Enhanced Filter System, More [Report]

Watch out. Here comes Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL)… yet again. We know every year with each iteration of its flagship iPhone models, the built-in camera (and in some cases, cameras as in plural) keep getting better and better. A lot of that has to do with the software smarts that Apple has developed into iOS that enable all manner of crafty features such as auto blurring the background and being able to take exceptionally sharp slow-mo footage. All this computational photography voodoo is something traditional camera makers seemingly can’t touch, what with their increasingly dated technologies and menu systems and user interfaces.