Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Good Stocks To Buy Right Now? 3 NFT Stocks In Focus

By Amos C
Kokomo Perspective
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs investors continue to debate the viability of investing in cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are in a unique position. Thus, this would place NFT stocks in a similar situation in the stock market today. If you have been keeping up with stock market news this year, you would have heard of NFTs. Now, for the uninitiated, NFTs are essentially digital collectibles. Through the security of blockchain tech, NFTs allow collectors to possess one-of-a-kind digital versions of real-world valuables. This can range from trading cards and sports souvenirs to even songs and art. Simply put, it provides a whole new dimension to the world of rare collectibles. As such, both organizations and investors could be keeping an eye on the NFT market now.

kokomoperspective.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Nft#Plby Group#Takung Art#Tkat#Shopify Inc#Dlpn Rrb#Fnko#Nba#Chicago Bulls#Vp#42west#Shore Fire Media#Dolphin Digital Studios#West Realm Shire Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Marketing
Related
StocksKokomo Perspective

Are Reddit Penny Stocks Worth Buying This Month? 3 to Watch

Reddit penny stocks have become some of the most popular stocks to watch in the market. But with so many to choose from and higher than average volatility, investors can find themselves lost among the myriad of choices. But, to understand which could be worth it, let’s take a look at what makes penny stocks worth buying.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

eBay And AMD Lead The QQQ Friday

U.S. indices traded flat for much of Friday’s session as concerns over the COVID-19 Delta variant continues to cause market uncertainty. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 0.35% to $368.82. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) gained 0.05% to $355.39. The SPDR S&P...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

EBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the e-commerce company on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.
Stocksfwbusiness.com

Top Reddit Stocks To Buy Right Now? 5 For Your Late 2021 Watchlist

If you told me investors were looking for the best Reddit stocks to buy over a year ago, I would not have believed you. Nonetheless, the stock market today continues to see the hype train for these social media-fueled companies press forward. Whether you call it Reddit stocks or meme stocks, one thing is sure. These are stocks that see explosive gains mostly due to hype from retail investors online. For the most part, institutional investors were quick to dismiss the sector as being purely speculative. However, retail investors seem to see more value beyond the current trading prices of these stocks.
StocksPosted by
Kiplinger

6 Small-Cap Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

Small caps are not known for income. In fact, the dividend yield on the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) – the exchange-traded fund that tracks the Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks – is about 0.8%. But the small-cap dividend stocks featured here all have yields north of 2.5%. Small...
StocksKokomo Perspective

3 Hot Penny Stocks For Your Watch List in August

With August around halfway done now, many penny stocks investors are searching for the best small-caps to watch. To do so, we have to consider what’s going on in the stock market right now. After a mostly flat trading day yesterday with both penny stocks and blue chips pushing up...
StocksEntrepreneur

Best Penny Stocks To Buy Right Now? 5 To Watch Before September

What’s the definition of penny stocks? If you’re newer to trading, you might not realize that the Securities and Exchange Commission defines these as stocks under $5. While it might not make sense at first, the long and short of it is that the pool of small companies with lower share prices is vast and accounts for a large portion of the retail market.
StocksNBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Disney, Airbnb, Honest Company and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Disney — Shares of the media giant jumped 1%, becoming the biggest gainer in the 30-stock Dow Jones Industrial Average following a blowout earnings report. Disney crushed Wall Street expectations on Disney+ subscriber growth and overall revenue and earnings for the fiscal third quarter.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Cathie Wood Growth Stocks to Buy Now

With $5.7 billion invested in Tesla and Teladoc, These two stocks are ARK's largest holdings. Teladoc's comprehensive healthcare platform gives it an advantage in speed, convenience, and cost. Electric vehicle maker Tesla's Supercharger network could be more valuable than many investors realize. Cathie Wood is the founder and CEO of...
StocksKokomo Perspective

Best Penny Stocks to Buy Now? 4 to Watch to Avoid Stock Market Crash

4 Penny Stocks to Watch To Hedge Against a Market Crash. While there are no impending signs of a market crash right now, penny stocks investors always consider this as an option to stay ahead. Some investors believe that the large rise in the stock market following the crash in early 2020, could be a sign that the market is due to correct. However, there are plenty of signs that the opposite will occur as well.
StocksKokomo Perspective

Best Growth Stocks To Buy Now? 5 To Watch In August 2021

As the broader stock market rises towards fresh highs today, growth stocks appear to be back in fashion. For the most part, this would be thanks to a slew of positive updates on the economic front. To begin with, the U.S. Senate passed a $1 trillion infrastructure bill yesterday. Meanwhile, investors also appear to be reacting to the consumer price index (CPI) figures for July that were released earlier today. Namely, the CPI rose by 0.5% month-over-month, in line with consensus estimates. Also, core inflation, excluding the price for energy and food, rose by 0.3%, just under the forecast of 0.4% by economists.
StocksEntrepreneur

3 Compelling Cyclical Stocks to Buy Now

Even though the economy is not necessarily out of the woods yet in terms of recovering from the impacts of the pandemic, now might be a great time to look at increasing exposure to cyclical stocks. These companies are sensitive to economic or business cycles, which means they are poised to outperform if and when the economy is firing on all cylinders again. It appears that funds are starting to get more bullish on the economic recovery given that we are once again seeing money rotate into cyclical sectors, which is why it might be a good idea to start adding shares of the top cyclical names.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

PGGM Investments Sells 777 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

PGGM Investments cut its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 481,077 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Best Buy were worth $55,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,353 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.1% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
StocksKokomo Perspective

High Volume Penny Stocks to Buy on Robinhood? 3 For Your List

3 Robinhood Penny Stocks to Watch With High Volume Right Now. Robinhood is one of the most popular trading platforms for investors to find penny stocks of all types. While many think that penny stocks are limited only to brokerages that offer OTC stocks, the term itself means any stock trading under $5. For this reason, there are hundreds of penny stocks to choose from.
Stocksinvesting.com

3 Unstoppable Dividend Growth Stocks to Invest in Right Now

Because growing concerns over the resurgence of COVID-19 cases and high inflation could keep the overall stock market under pressure in the near term, we think it could be wise to bet on high-quality dividend stocks for a steady stream of income. For instance, fundamentally sound companies Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Linde (NYSE:LIN), and Starbucks (SBUX) have increased their dividends over the past few years. So, it could be wise to bet on these stocks now. So, let’s take a closer look at these names.The major stock market indexes have been hovering near their all-time highs lately, led primarily by solid second-quarter earnings reports and the news of a substantial decline in the unemployment rate. However, market volatility still lingers, with several parts of the world witnessing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases due to the rapid spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant.

Comments / 0

Community Policy