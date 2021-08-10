Davante Adams Catching Special Place in Packers History
Davante Adams is obviously making headlines given his contract negotiations have stalled with the team that drafted him in 2014, but he’s headed towards what likely will be a special season in Green Bay, whether it’s part of a last dance (sorry) or on his way towards a long-term contract extension. He’s on pace to cement his status as one of the best Packers receivers in franchise history as he climbs the record books this season.cheeseheadtv.com
Comments / 0