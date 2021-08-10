Davante Adams Catching Special Place in Packers History

On behalf of Wisconsin’s own Master Lock, Donald Driver joined Acme Packing Company for a discussion that ranged from when he knew Aaron Rodgers would be a starting quarterback to what he could high jump in 2021. We also touched on Drivers’ thoughts on what a culture of veteran leadership brings to the table, if the Packers should extend Davante Adams, the new approach wave of former NFL players taking over HBCU programs at the college level, and if he’s recognized on the street more as a former Green Bay Packer or as a Dancing with the Stars winner.