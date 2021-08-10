Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

‘Byzantine’ to ‘inclusive’: status update on UK digital ID

By Frank Hersey
biometricupdate.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe good, the bad and the puzzling elements of the UK’s digital ID project and landscape were discussed by a group of stakeholders who found the situation frustrating at present, but believe recent developments offer hope for a ‘healthy ecosystem’ of private digital identity providers and parity between physical and digital credentials. Speakers also compared UK proposals with schemes emerging elsewhere, praising the EU digital wallet approach.

www.biometricupdate.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Status Update#France#Digital Identity#Uk#The Liberal Democrats Of#Eu Exit#Home Office#British#Gbg Plc#French#Tiktok#The House Of Lords
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
Related
EconomyThe Guardian

Labour will end the UK’s bogus system of different employment statuses

For many UK workers, insecurity is not a new problem, but one that the pandemic has both exposed and deepened. The weakness of employment rights and the imbalance of power between workers and bosses has gone unaddressed for too long. Throughout the pandemic, the devastating consequences of unsafe working conditions, financial insecurity and the lack of a strong worker voice have made the need for urgent change clear.
Currenciescoingeek.com

Britcoin: UK considers central bank digital currency

New stories about central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) just keep coming, and this week we learned that the United Kingdom appears poised to jump on the CBDC bandwagon. U.K. Treasury insiders have confirmed that a task force has been established to explore how the CBDC, which some are dubbing ‘Britcoin,’ might work. The task force will report its findings to Chancellor Rishi Sunak by the end of the year.
Technologybiometricupdate.com

UK digital identity framework update invites organizations to begin testing

An updated framework for the UK’s plans for digital identity includes details on how technology providers would be assessed for certification, how data can be shared between organizations and a scheme to start alpha testing the framework with service providers. Applications for the taking part in the testing process have...
PoliticsElectronicsWeekly.com

Government updates trust framework for digital identities

Following on from February, the UK Government has published the second version of draft rules governing digital identities – with the aim of making “it faster and easier for people to verify themselves using through a process as trusted as using drivers licenses or passports”. The rules are in a...
Lifestyleexecutivetraveller.com

Status support but living in the UK

I am in the situation where status support has been offered to me for my Silver status, however I live in London so don’t have any access to Qantas flights. I can book flights from London to places using points only, paying cash is not an option, however they don’t appear to be code shares and I’m not sure if a codeshare flight would even count.
U.K.biometricupdate.com

UK Biometrics Commissioner wades into Foreign Affairs’ ban of Hikvision products

The UK Biometrics and Surveillance Camera Commissioner Professor Fraser Sampson has responded to a letter published by Chinese camera manufacturer Hikvision. The move comes following a Foreign Affairs Committee report calling on the UK government to ban Hikvision equipment from the UK, on the basis of the firm’s alleged provision of face biometric technology in support of human rights abuses against the Uyghur minority in China.
Worldbiometricupdate.com

Asia: Despite spiraling online fraud, behavioral biometrics is yet to gain ground

In a region of 4.6 billion people and with about half having mobile internet access, Asia’s take up of behavioral biometrics is surprisingly low. Surprising, both because payments make up the lion share of online financial transactions and because there is intense competition from banks, insurers, online retailers, new entrants, and others all vying for a slice of revenue.
Technologybiometricupdate.com

Cautious G20 digital declaration recognizes digital ID’s importance

Inclusive digital identity as a key component in a global economic recovery and governmental transformation has been formally recognized as one of the twelve actions of the Declaration of G20 digital ministers. The group also established the Digital Economy Working Group. However, on the digital ID side, the digital ministers seem to be playing catch-up with industry developments and want to continue in a learning phase.
Technologybiometricupdate.com

Campaigners propose digital ID alternatives for EU citizens in the UK

Campaign group the3million has submitted proposals to the UK government suggesting a QR-based system to give EU citizens in the UK a clearer way to prove their settled status, reports PublicTechnology. The application window for settled status for EU citizens living in the UK closed at the end of June...
EconomyComputer Weekly

Cyber Runway programme supports new security businesses

A new government-supported scheme to support the UK’s growing cyber security sector will offer new security firms offered business masterclasses, mentoring, product development support, networking events, and backing to trade internationally and secure investment. Launched today, the Cyber Runway programme is to be delivered by Plexal, CyLon, Deloitte, and the...
EconomyElectronicsWeekly.com

Cyber Runway launched by DCMS

Cyber Runway is a programme from the DCMS to support cyber entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs and scaleups. The UK-wide programme to be delivered by Plexal, CyLon, Deloitte and The Centre for Secure Information Technologies (CSIT). Expressions of interest from applicants, mentors and investors can now be made. Innovative cyber startups, small...
EconomyComputer Weekly

ICO consults on new international data transfer agreement

The UK Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has launched a public consultation on its draft international data transfer agreement (IDTA) and accompanying guidance, which aims to help organisations to protect people’s personal data when sending it overseas. The draft ITAD, published on 11 August 2021 alongside the consultation announcement, is intended...
Economyinfosecurity-magazine.com

UK Government Launches New Program to Expand Cyber Sector

The UK Government has launched a new program to “spark a wave of growth” in the UK’s cyber sector. The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) announced the initiative, known as “Cyber Runway,” today. It will be delivered by Plexal, CyLon, Deloitte and The Centre for Secure Information Technologies (CSIT).
Economybiometricupdate.com

Biometric passports, vetting and mobile ID contracts back new high market forecast

Big-dollar digital ID contracts and biometrics market potential loom large in the week’s industry news, with a spotlight on Augentic’s passport project in Cameroon, InCadence picking up a major government contract in the U.S., and Estonia launching a mobile identification tender. Idex Biometrics has launched technology it expects to deploy...
Indiabiometricupdate.com

Indonesia, Philippines, Kenya contend with digital inclusion, South Korea extends verification

Authorities in South Korea, Indonesia, the Philippines and Kenya are contending with multiple aspects of digital identity. South Korea plans to put in place a service for the mobile verification of ID cards and a World Bank report suggests that Indonesia take steps to ensure all of its citizens have access to digital technologies and services. Support for the recognition of the PhilID as the only valid proof of identity has been reiterated in the Philippines, while stakeholders are proposing improvements to Kenya’s digital ID system to reduce exclusion and address human rights issues.
Economybiometricupdate.com

Digital identity and KYC providers recognized for awards, nominations

A range of companies and individuals in the identity sector are being recognized for their contributions, including Dermalog, AU10TIX, Thales, Onfido and ID R&D. From innovation rankings in Germany to global recognition for identity providers’ contributions to other businesses, and nominations for digital ID companies supporting fintech to influential women.

Comments / 0

Community Policy