Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

Hyundai Getaway Sales event goes live on Coastal Hyundai website

MySanAntonio
 4 days ago

Up to $3,000 total savings offer on various new Hyundai models. Coastal Hyundai is offering various savings offers on its new vehicle inventory. This Florida-based dealership has the Hyundai getaway sales event going on right now, which has various savings, finance, and lease offers on new vehicles. The first one of these is the savings offer- the HMF Dealer’s choice bonus cash of up to $1,500 on models like the 2021 Hyundai Elantra, the 2021 Hyundai Sonata, the 2021 Sonata Hybrid, and the 2021 Hyundai Venue.

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hyundai Tucson#Hyundai Elantra#Hyundai Venue#Hybrid Vehicle#Hmf Dealer#Ioniq Hybrid#Santa Fe Hybrid#Elantra Hybrid#Coastal Hyundai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hyundai
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
Related
Carstorquenews.com

Hyundai And Ford Launch Into The Untapped SAV Market - Subaru Are You Listening?

There is a market for a small pickup, and Hyundai and Ford know it. We hope Subaru is listening, and they offer an all-new 2023 Subaru Crosstrek Baja compact pickup. Hyundai just launched the all-new Santa Cruz, and Ford brings the new Maverick compact pickup. The Sport Adventure Vehicle (SAV) segment is just waiting to be exploited as it's the perfect blend of pickup and compact SUV. Subaru, are you listening?
RetailMySanAntonio

Hiley Hyundai of Burleson Offers up to $1000 Bonus on a New 2021 Hyundai Accent

BURLESON, Texas (PRWEB) August 14, 2021. Hiley Hyundai of Burleson is promoting a unique Retail Bonus Cash offer on newly purchased 2021 Hyundai Accent vehicles. The dealership offers a $1000 retail bonus cash on all 2021 Hyundai Accent cars purchased between August 3 and Sept. 7 this year. This cash bonus offer is valid through the same dates as mentioned. This offer cannot be combined with other existing offers unless it is specified explicitly.
CarsMySanAntonio

James Hodge Hyundai Offers Top-Class Brake Service to its Customers

MUSKOGEE, OKLA. (PRWEB) August 14, 2021. Checking the vehicle condition is an integral part of owning a vehicle. One of the important areas to keep tabs on is the braking system of the vehicle. This complex system is what brings the vehicle to a halt whenever required. James Hodge Hyundai dealership recognizes the importance of a healthy braking system and thereby offers expert brake service to its customers. The dealership has well-trained technicians with the right tools and parts to handle this process.
Buying CarsMySanAntonio

Car Shoppers Receive Great Prices for Used Cars at Earnhardt Hyundai

Earnhardt Hyundai of Avondale wants to expand used car inventory with sales and trades. Earnhardt Hyundai of Avondale is in search of high-quality used cars to add to its pre-owned inventory in an effort to provide local car shoppers with even more automotive options. To build on the foundation of the Earnhardt Hyundai used car inventory, the dealership is ready to pay premium prices for sales and trade-ins in the Phoenix area.
CarsThe Car Connection

2022 Honda Civic vs. 2021 Hyundai Elantra: Compare Cars

Compact sedans keep getting better even as small crossovers keep eating away at the segment. Stalwarts of the class, the 2022 Honda Civic and 2021 Hyundai Elantra now come with more standard features and better style that transcends the budget nature of their past. Which one is worth your money?...
Buying CarsMySanAntonio

San Tan Hyundai Pays Top Prices for Used Car Sales and Trade-Ins

San Tan Valley Hyundai dealership wishes to expand its used car inventory. Car owners in the Gilbert, Chandler and Queen Creek area who are interested in an automotive upgrade may find the perfect automotive opportunity at San Tan Hyundai. The Phoenix-area dealership is in the process of filling out its used car inventory with high-quality options and is prepared to pay top prices for local sales and trade-ins.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

2022 Hyundai Tucson Is Already Racking Up Awards

There's a lot to like about the new Hyundai Tucson. Its bold styling catches the eye, the interior is extremely comfortable, and the SUV is loaded with new standard technology. Since it went on sale, the new Tucson has become Hyundai's best-selling SUV in America, and now buyers can have peace of mind knowing that it's one of the safest SUVs in its class. Thanks to its structural rigidity, LED headlights and standard safety tech, the 2022 Hyundai Tucson has been awarded a coveted Top Safety Pick+ from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.
Roseville, CArosevilletoday.com

Hyundai debuts Santa Fe hybrid

Santa Fe offers solid list of positives and reasonable starting price. Roseville, Calif.- After ignoring the urge previously, Hyundai is making up for lost time as it moves into what might be called its hybrid stage. The South Korean automaker has a new sport utility vehicle, the 2021 Hyundai Santa...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2017 Scarlet Red Hyundai Sonata

Recent Arrival! Odometer is 54737 miles below market average! 25/36 City/Highway MPG. * 2017 KBB.com 10 Most Comfortable Cars Under $30,000 * 2017 KBB.com Best Family Sedans * 2017 KBB.com 10 Best Used Cars Under $20,000 * 2017 KBB.com 10 Best Sedans Under $25,000 * 2017 KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Cars * 2017 KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

What Is Hyundai Blue Link?

Hyundai Blue Link is another example of how far automakers are willing to go to provide their customers with the best in technological features. The connectivity system is available on all new Hyundai models, giving drivers full remote access to their vehicles. Therefore, owners of older model Hyundai cars may want to upgrade to a newer vehicle to take advantage of all the system offers.
WorldCarscoops

New Hyundai Staria To Go On Sale In Australia This Month From AU$48,500

The all-new Hyundai Staria is heading Down Under with confirmation that local sales will kick off this month. As with other markets, shoppers in Australia will be able to order the new Staria with either a 2.2-liter CRDi turbocharged four-cylinder diesel with 174 hp (130 kW) and 317 lb-ft (430 Nm) or a 3.5-liter MPi V6 producing 268 hp (200 kW) and 244 lb-ft (331 Nm) of torque. Models with the 3.5-liter engine are front-wheel drive while the diesel variant is all-wheel drive. Both are paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Hyundai Goes Rugged With Off-Road Inspired Santa Fe XRT

Most people never take their crossovers off-roading, but that hasn't stopped manufacturers from offering rugged off-road packages aimed at customers with active lifestyles. The 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe becomes the latest crossover to offer such a model, with the new XRT Appearance Trim level. Hyundai previously announced the Santa Fe XRT along with a full 2022 model year update, but this is the first time we've seen any pictures of the vehicle.
CarsAUTOCAR.co.uk

Hyundai offers monthly subscription deal for electrified models

Insurance, maintenance, road tax, repairs and roadside assistance are included in one monthly fee. Hyundai has launched a subscription service for its electrified models that it says covers all motoring costs. Called Mocean, it wraps the price of subscription, insurance, maintenance, road tax, repairs and roadside assistance into one monthly...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2018 Machine Gray Hyundai Sonata

Certification Program Details: DUNCAN DIFFERENCE CERTIFIED WITH A 130 POINT INSPECTION AND 10 YEAR / 100,000 MILE LIMITED WARRANTY FROM DATE OF PURCHASE! Awards:. * 2018 KBB.com Best Family Sedans * 2018 KBB.com 10 Best Sedans Under $25,000 * 2018 KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards * 2018 KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.
RetailBusiness Insider

Hyundai Motor America July Sales Up 19% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Hyundai Motor America reported Tuesday that it sold a total of 68,500 units in the month of July, up 19 percent from last year's 57,677 units. This was the fifth consecutive month with at least a double digit increase in sales. Hyundai also set July total sales records for Venue and Kona.
Waco, TXMySanAntonio

Greg May Hyundai is Offering Hyundai Plus Lease Program to its Customers

Greg May Hyundai offers its customers Hyundai Plus Lease Program on Select vehicles. Greg May Hyundai in Waco, Texas is offering its customers a special Hyundai Plus Lease Program on select Hyundai Vehicles, such as Hyundai Kona, Hyundai Tucson, Hyundai Elantra, Hyundai Santa Fe and Hyundai Sonata. Greg May Hyundai customers can get a special lease price, auto insurance, and service maintenance on these vehicles for a subscription payment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy