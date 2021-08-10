Hyundai Getaway Sales event goes live on Coastal Hyundai website

There's a lot to like about the new Hyundai Tucson. Its bold styling catches the eye, the interior is extremely comfortable, and the SUV is loaded with new standard technology. Since it went on sale, the new Tucson has become Hyundai's best-selling SUV in America, and now buyers can have peace of mind knowing that it's one of the safest SUVs in its class. Thanks to its structural rigidity, LED headlights and standard safety tech, the 2022 Hyundai Tucson has been awarded a coveted Top Safety Pick+ from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.