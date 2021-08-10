‘I Am Legend’ Screenwriter Flabbergasted As People Use Plot Of The Movie To Defend Anti-Vax Claims
Typically, The Playlist doesn’t like to mix movie news with politics, but sometimes, that’s just impossible. Sometimes, you have a social media trend that is so ridiculous and tied to a movie plot that can’t ignore it. And that’s exactly what’s happening with the latest anti-vaccine news using the plot of “I Am Legend” to explain why people shouldn’t get the COVID vaccine. It’s bonkers. So much so, it drew the ire of the film’s screenwriter.theplaylist.net
Comments / 1