Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘I Am Legend’ Screenwriter Flabbergasted As People Use Plot Of The Movie To Defend Anti-Vax Claims

By Charles Barfield
theplaylist.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTypically, The Playlist doesn’t like to mix movie news with politics, but sometimes, that’s just impossible. Sometimes, you have a social media trend that is so ridiculous and tied to a movie plot that can’t ignore it. And that’s exactly what’s happening with the latest anti-vaccine news using the plot of “I Am Legend” to explain why people shouldn’t get the COVID vaccine. It’s bonkers. So much so, it drew the ire of the film’s screenwriter.

theplaylist.net

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Akiva Goldsman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I Am Legend#Anti#Vax#Covid#New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Chris Evans Has The #1 Movie On Netflix Today

Chris Evans is one of the most popular actors in the world, and one of his movies is killing it on Netflix. The Losers, a 2010 film starring Evans, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Zoe Saldana, and Idris Elba, is currently the No. 1 movie on the Netflix streaming platform in the United States, according to FlixPatrol. The movie is ahead of the likes of Netflix originals Resort to Love, Blood Sky, and The Last Mercenary, as well as The Vault. The Losers ranks No. 3 on Netflix overall in the U.S., just behind series Outer Banks and All American.
MoviesPosted by
BGR.com

Best horror movies on Netflix: These titles will scare you half to death

Netflix seems to have the hot hand right now when it comes to new horror movie releases on its platform. So many that have been released in recent weeks — from the Fear Street trilogy to the Italian-language A Classic Horror Story — have immediately rocketed to the pinnacle of the streamer’s Top 10 movie ranking. Some of the new titles have been on the smaller-scale, indie-feeling side of things. We’d put something like Aftermath, about the terror experienced by a young couple after they move into their dream home, in this category. Meanwhile, others have been blockbuster material, like...
TV Showspopculturetimes.com

8 Best BingeWorthy Movies & TV Shows on Netflix to WATCH Right Now

Hundreds of Thousands of movies and series are streaming on Netflix. Unfortunately, finding one out of thousands can not only kill your time, but also you tend to lose interest. Making your task more accessible as well as saving your precious time, we’ve done comprehensive research and curated the 8 Best Bingeworthy Movies on Netflix to Watch Right Now.
TV ShowsNewsweek

20 Movies and TV Shows Where Stunt Actors Died During Filming

Stunt actors are the backbone of action movies, and can bring excitement, danger and drama to a film or TV series. However, while we're watching their stunts unfold on screen, we might forget that the danger is extremely real, and sometimes, the worst can happen on set. While stunt actors...
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

Matt Damon Admits He Knew ‘The Great Wall’ Was Going to Be a Disaster as He Was Filming It

Matt Damon revealed this week on Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast (via The Hollywood Reporter) that his 15-year-old daughter “likes giving me shit” when it comes to judging his career and “crushes me on the [films] that don’t work.” One such film is “The Great Wall,” Zhang Yimou’s poorly-reviewed 2016 monster movie that bombed at the U.S. box office. Damon doesn’t need his daughter to tell him the film was awful, as he admitted to Maron that he realized he was acting in a misfire in the middle of production.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Scarlett Johansson’s Lawsuit Continues Making Waves In Hollywood As Terminator And TWD Producer Gale Anne Hurd Shares Her Own Thoughts

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. The entertainment industry is in an unprecedented place, with studios and theaters alike attempting to find a new normal. Blockbusters have started arriving in theaters, including Cate Shortland’s Black Widow movie. Scarlett Johansson is suing Disney for the movie’s release on Disney+, and that lawsuit continues making waves in Hollywood as Terminator and The Walking Dead producer Gale Anne Hurd shared her own thoughts.
Public Healthwegotthiscovered.com

This Will Smith Movie Sparked A COVID-19 Vaccine Conspiracy Theory

It seems many people are misremembering the plot of I Am Legend, so much so that it has sparked a conspiracy theory related to the COVID-19 Vaccine. According to an article from the New York Times, the movie has sparked concerns for some that those who take the vaccine will actually turn into zombies because they remember this happening in the film. Some also believe that the film was actually set in 2021, making the theory all the more “real.”
Moviesworldofreel.com

‘Cry Macho’: 91-Year-Old Clint Eastwood Directs and Stars in Upcoming Redemptive Western Drama [Trailer]

Let’s just pause for a moment and cherish the fact that not only is Clint Eastwood still alive, but that he has also been releasing a movie every year. In total, ever since his 1971 debut, “Play Misty For Me,” Eastwood has directed 39 movies. Some great, some good, some not so good — these ups and downs come with the game, but his worth as a Hollywood auteur with a singular voice is undeniable.
MoviesMovieWeb

Quentin Tarantino Would Consider a First Blood Remake with Adam Driver as Rambo

While it will almost certainly never happen, Quentin Tarantino has expressed some interest in a First Blood remake. Yes, Tarantino has a pitch for the Rambo franchise and it would involve making a much more faithful adaptation to the original novel that birthed the Sylvester Stallone franchise. Tarantino even has actors in mind, with Adam Driver (Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Marriage Story) taking over as John Rambo and Kurt Russell (The Thing, The Hateful Eight) on board as Sheriff Teasle.
Public HealthPosted by
FanSided

Stephen Colbert breaks down COVID conspiracies like I Am Legend theory

Conspiracy theories are by no means unique to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the growing amount of disinformation around the vaccine continues to have real-world consequences. Last night on The Late Show, Stephen Colbert’s monologue addressed some of the more outlandish theories. Colbert has spent years countering conspiracy theories. Most of...
Movies927theblock.com

‘I Am Legend’ Screenwriter Shoots Down Vaccine Conspiracy Theory

Anti-vaxxers have been going crazy with conspiracy theories and using memes to convince people to refuse the COVID vaccines and instead take their chances with Tha Rona out in the jungle. But the screenwriter for I Am Legend has had enough of his film being used to push the wild conspiracy theories.
MoviesEW.com

I Am Legend screenwriter responds to anti-vaxxers trying to co-opt his sci-fi flick

In case you didn't know, I Am Legend is a movie. It is also a work of fiction. That might seem like an inane thing to say, but what's also inane is that we're now at a point in the COVID-19 pandemic where a substantial number of anti-vaxxers believe that a vaccine caused the mutant plague in that film and, therefore, they will not be getting a real-life vaccine against the virus.
MoviesPosted by
The Hill

'I Am Legend' screenwriter slams vaccine doubts linked to film

Screenwriter Akiva Goldsman on Tuesday blasted vaccine hesitancy linked to his 2007 film "I Am Legend" starring Will Smith. Fellow writer Marc Bernardin retweeted an excerpt from a story published by The New York Times in which an employee at a New York City eyewear company said she was scared to get a COVID-19 vaccine because she believed a vaccine was what created the zombies in the fiction "I Am Legend" film.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

I Am Legend Writer Akiva Goldsman Goes Off on Antivaxxer Hijacking

Producer and writer Akiva Goldsman isn't having any s*** when it comes to those like anti-vaxxers who associate their propaganda with his projects, in this case, 2007's I Am Legend. The Star Trek executive producer took the time to respond when Time's Washington correspondent Vera Bergengruen isolated a paragraph from a New York Times piece on employee vaccinations.

Comments / 1

Community Policy