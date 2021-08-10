Winter’s Blight #ArtTuesday

Must get firewood to stay warm for the winter. This gorgeous, moving stop-motion animated short film is made by a filmmaker based in the city of Dunedin, New Zealand. Winter's Blight is a stop-motion short written and directed and animated by filmmaker Claire Campbell, and it's available to watch on Vimeo now after playing at festivals for a few years. The film tells the story of a reclusive elderly man Bill who livies in a remote forest in Central Otago. "This film has been a true labour of love and has received great support from the local film and Arts commission to get it made." It also features a really lovely score by fellow New Zealander composer Hanan Townshend, known for his work on feature films including To the Wonder, Knight of Cups, Strawberry Days, Semper Fi, and Blue Miracle. It's a dialogue-free short that is so tender and heartfelt, and rather poetic in the way it takes its time telling the story. This is definitely worth a watch.