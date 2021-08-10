Cancel
Visual Art

Winter’s Blight #ArtTuesday

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you are longing for cooler temps, take a break from your day and watch this beautiful stop motion short from Claire Campbell on Vimeo. In a clearing amongst a forest of pines lives a lonely old man who struggles to keep himself warm, though help comes from an unexpected friend.

#3d Printers#Arttuesday#Leds#Adafruit Blog
