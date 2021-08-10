Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

TSET announces new application periods for healthy incentive grants

By Thomas Larson
The Ada News
 4 days ago

The Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust is inviting schools and communities to partner in efforts to support healthy living through a grant program. TSET has released new grant deadlines for their Healthy Incentive Grants, available to schools and communities across the state who meet application criteria. TSET Healthy Incentive Grants are designed to encourage the adoption of policies that promote tobacco-free environments, good nutrition, active lifestyles and employee wellness.

www.theadanews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nutrition#Healthy Living#Healthy Incentive Grants#Tset Incentive Grants#Tset Ok Gov#Oklahomans#Tset Ok Gov
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Small BusinessPosted by
MyChesCo

SBA Announces Plan to Open Supplemental Grants for Shuttered Venue Operators Grant Applicants

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Small Business Administration this week announced a call to all eligible Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG) applicants seeking economic aid for live entertainment small businesses, nonprofits, and venues. New applications will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. PT on Friday, August 20, 2021. The SVOG program has so far awarded $8.4 billion in grants to more than 10,800 businesses to assist in getting the nation’s cultural institutions, which are critical to the economy and were among the first to shutter, back on track.
Carbondale, ILdailyegyptian.com

SIU-C announced vaccination incentive program

Editor’s Note: This story was featured in the August 11 print edition, and may not represent the most up-to-date about COVID-19 regulations. Southern Illinois University at Carbondale (SIU-C) will be implementing a vaccination incentive program, including five dollar Starbucks gift cards, and a raffle for other prizes. The program, titled...
Tiffin, OHPosted by
TiffinOhio.net

Seneca County Tourism Council announces new grant program

Tiffin, Ohio — The Seneca County Tourism Council in partnership with Destination Seneca County has announced a new grant program that looks to enhance the tourism environment in the community. The Seneca County Grant Assistance Program (GAP), sponsored by tourism dollars through Destination Seneca County, aims to assist organizations with...
Portsmouth, VAWAVY News 10

Portsmouth Public Schools announce new hiring incentive program

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — On Thursday, the Portsmouth Public Schools (PPS) Department of Human Resources announced a new hiring incentive program that will be in place through the start of the school year. The program aims at bringing new people into the PPS workforce through a variety of financial incentives....
Fayette County, PAheraldstandard.com

CFFC announces new fall grant cycle

A local Fayette County foundation has announced that its fall grant cycle is up and running with a focus on education and health care. The Community Foundation of Fayette County (CFFC) is now accepting applications for six grants that are a part of the fall grant cycle. “All in all,...
Owatonna, MNsouthernminn.com

Owatonna Foundation announces next grant application deadline: Sept. 1

The Owatonna Foundation's next grant application deadline is Sept. 1. Owatonna-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations working on capital projects in the areas of community, arts, recreation, and education may apply. Recently, the Owatonna Foundation has awarded grants for many community projects including funding towards new PPE storage, a paratech rescue system...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

The Wonderful Company Announces 2021 $1 Million Wonderful Community Grants Applications Now Live

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wonderful Company today announced that its 2021 $1 million Wonderful Community Grant applications process is now live, continuing the company's commitment to investing in and collaborating with the communities where its employees live and work. Over the last six years, The Wonderful Company and its owners, philanthropists and entrepreneurs Lynda and Stewart Resnick, have provided $4 million in Wonderful Community Grants directly to more than 50 area non-profits and 165 schools in the San Joaquin Valley.
Politicstrentondaily.com

NEW JERSEY COMMUNITY STAGE RELIEF GRANT PROGRAM APPLICATION OPENS AUGUST 17

Applications for the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) New Jersey Community Stage Relief Grant Program will open at 9:00 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, August 17, 2021. Venues, businesses, and sole proprietors that host, organize, promote, produce, or manage live events or performances can receive grants up to $300,000 through the program.
Bolton, CTPosted by
Journal Inquirer

Bolton seeks grant applications

BOLTON — Bolton’s Greater Together Community Fund Advisory Committee is seeking applications for grants. Up to $5,000 will be awarded to one or more proposals, the committee said. All projects must benefit the residents of Bolton. For details on project guidelines and how to apply, visit. Project applications or grant...
Hancock County, MEEllsworth American

Commissioners finalize grant application process

ELLSWORTH — The Hancock County Commissioners Tuesday approved an application and process for a grant program funded with federal COVID relief funds to help local nonprofit organizations that suffered revenue loss due to the pandemic. The minimum award for the Hancock County Lost Revenue Grant program will be $1,000, said...
Silverthorne, COSummit Daily News

Silverthorne seeks applicants for new art grant program

The town of Silverthorne is looking to continue its support for public art with an inaugural grant program available for businesses and artists. According to a news release, the goal is to supplement funding for projects that provide opportunities for the community to share common and diverse histories, traditions and customs as well as enjoy permanent, temporary and spontaneous expressions of art and culture.
Peoria, AZyourvalley.net

AM/PM announces hiring incentives for new employees

The city of Peoria is seeking outgoing, positive, and responsible individuals who desire to work with youth in the AM/PM before and after school care program. Staff members will supervise and monitor children by actively participating with them through play and staff-led enrichment, such as literacy, arts and crafts, and STEAM projects.
Edgecombe County, NCRocky Mount Telegram

Edgecombe foundation accepting grant applications

The board of advisors of the Edgecombe Charitable Foundation is accepting grant applications from nonprofits serving needs in the community. Funds are available for nonprofit organizations in Edgecombe County and will be awarded from the community grantmaking fund. Grants typically range from $500 to $5,000 with a maximum of $10,000 for a single organization designated as an “Impact Grant.” Special consideration is given to grant proposals with a focus on education from the Mary Ferebee Howard Endowment Fund.
Escanaba, MIironcountyreporter.com

CFUP announces grant opportunity

ESCANABA — The Community Foundation of the Upper Peninsula has begun accepting grant applications for the October 2021 grants round. “Eligible non-profit organizations and subdivisions of government are eligible to submit applications to the community foundation for grants that meet the guidelines of the UPSF & W Fund,” said Charles Becker, chair of the Grants Committee for the CFUP’s Upper Peninsula Sustainable Forest and Wildlife Fund.
Lakewood, WAThe Suburban Times

LTAC Applications for 2022 Grant Awards

A press release from City of Lakewood. The City of Lakewood is soliciting project proposals that support and encourage tourism and cultural activities in Lakewood, WA. The source of monies from which projects will be funded is the City’s share of taxes collected on overnight stays at hotels, motels and short‐term rentals, including such activities as Airbnb, bed and breakfasts, RV parks, and other housing and lodging accommodations for periods of time less than 30 days within the City of Lakewood.
Educationhometownsource.com

Applications open for Ann Bancroft Grant

The Ann Bancroft Foundation will open grant application submittals for all Minnesota girls in grades K-12 between now and Oct. 1. Applicants will chose a mentor to help them go through the application process. The applicant will choose the personal project or activity they want funded with a $500 grant.
New Ulm, MNJournal

Deadline approaching for NUAF grant applications

NEW ULM — The deadline for fall grant applications to New Ulm Area Foundation is quickly approaching. Since August 15th is a Sunday this year, the deadline has been extended to end of the day on Monday, August 16th. NUAF considers grant applications from non-profit organizations with projects and operations in the geographic boundaries of ISD-88. NUAF has four pillars (areas of focus) for granting: the arts, education, economic development, and historic preservation. See the NUAF webpage for more information on applying: https://newulmareafoundation.org/apply-for-a-grant/
Adair County, KY935wain.com

Applications Available For Adair County Agricultural Investment And Youth Ag Incentives Programs

The Kentucky Agricultural Development Board recently approved $172,675 in Agricultural Development Funds for the 2021 Adair County Agricultural Investment Program (or known as CAIP) to be administered by the Adair County Cattlemen’s Association. This program is a 50% cost-share program with a maximum funding of $1,500 per farm operation. Applications for the program will be available August 10 – August 31, 2021 at the Adair County Extension Office.

Comments / 0

Community Policy