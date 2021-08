Rich Sullivan, who held top finance roles at Twitter, STX Entertainment and DreamWorks Animation, was named chief financial officer of saving and investing app Acorns as it preps for an IPO. The app – full name Acorns Grow – has more than four million subscribers and has helped them invest more than $9.6 billion, among the the largest subscription services in U.S. consumer finance. Sullivan joins Acorns from Twitter, where he led corporate finance and financial planning and analysis. Previously, he held executive positions at STX Entertainment and DreamWorks Animation, where he served as deputy CFO. He’s also held various roles at...