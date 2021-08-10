1 person hurt in drive-by shooting in Duluth, 2 people in custody

Duluth Police Department, Facebook

Two people have been taken into custody in connection to a drive-by shooting in Duluth Tuesday morning.

The Duluth Police Department said it responded to a shooting in the area of 15th Avenue East and Superior Street. One person was shot and taken to the hospital, where they are in stable condition.

Police at 11 a.m. said a suspect was arrested without incident on the 1900 block of Jefferson Street, adding the Duluth Police Department Tactical Response Team was used. Earlier, police said they'd "identified a suspect" in that area and urged people to stay away, saying it's an "active and ongoing scene."

Investigators say the drive-by shooting wasn't random. The suspect and victim knew each other and had gotten into an altercation earlier in the day.

Police also took a second person into custody in connection to the shooting.

No other details have been released.

See the original story below.

--

Police in Duluth are investigating an "active and ongoing" scene after someone was shot Tuesday morning.

Officers are on the scene after a person was shot in the area of 15th Avenue East and Superior Street, the department said. They were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Police have identified a suspect and are in the area of the 1900 block of Jefferson Street. Officers are asking people to stay away from the area "as officers are continuing the investigation."

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 911.

No other details have been released, with police noting it is an "active and ongoing scene."

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.