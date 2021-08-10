Inslee announces no-exception vaccine mandate for state workers

Virtually every public employee in Washington must get a COVID-19 vaccine shot by Oct. 18 to stay on the job, Gov. Jay Inslee says.

The governor made the announcement on Monday at Kaiser Permanente in Seattle. The health care provider requires vaccinations for its employees as of this month.

"It is the mission of public servants and those providing health care to serve our fellow Washingtonians," Inslee said. "We have a duty to protect them from the virus, they have the right to be protected, and the communities they serve and live in deserve protection as well."

Monday's news follows surges in COVID cases around the state in the weeks since Washington state reopened on June 30. Last week, the state's 7-day average surpassed 1,500 cases or the highest since shots were available to the general public in mid-April. That number falls well below the over 3,000 COVID case rate the state saw last Christmas. The more infectious delta variant has state health officials concerned those numbers could trend upwards without more vaccinations.

"Higher vaccination rates across the state are needed to protect our communities," said Washington Secretary of Health Umair A. Shah. "If there was ever a time to get vaccinated, it is now in the race against this variant."

Vaccination rates remain uneven across the state. King County leads Washington in vaccinations, with more than 81% of eligible residents ages 12 and older on their way to full vaccination or about 12% higher than the statewide average as of Aug. 2. Rural counties east of the Cascades continue to see vaccination rates of 50% or lower.

Washington House Minority Leader J.T. Wilcox, R-Yelm, and Senate Minority Leader John Braun, R-Centralia, called Inslee's order "heavy-handed and wrong" on Monday. Both state lawmakers say they have been vaccinated.

"Vaccinations can save lives and we have strongly encouraged people to get them," the two said in a joint statement. "But getting the vaccine is a personal health care choice and should not be mandated by any level of government."

Inslee's vaccination requirement applies to state workers, working from home or otherwise. There are no exemptions for personal or philosophical objections, and employees may not resort to testing as an alternative like in Oregon . According to Inslee, the costs of regular tests would have placed an undue burden on taxpayers.

King County and Seattle have both announced COVID vaccination requirements for public employees.

The Seattle Police Officers Guild, a union representing over 1,000 sworn police officers, condemned vaccination mandates in a statement released on Monday. Union officials claimed the "majority" of its members are vaccinated, though they have not offered exact numbers. They also voiced concerns that the mandate could result in more officers walking off the job.

"SPOG is concerned for the safety and wellbeing of all our members including those with personal vaccination beliefs," the statement reads.

In Washington, state agencies plan on offering as many remote work options as possible for state workers. They include Washington's Department of Children, Youth and Families, which has seen other added benefits beyond bettering public health.

"When working remotely, DCYF staff have indicated an increase in productivity and a desire to continue teleworking," said Victoria Austin, a spokesperson for the department.

More private venues by the day in Washington are requiring proof of vaccination. The organizers of Seattle's "Day In, Day Out" music festival have announced it will require such when its two-day event goes live this Labor Day Weekend. It's also teased that face masks may be required for the entirety of the event if need be.

"Getting vaccinated against COVID is a public good. We have come so close to defeating this deadly disease," Inslee said. "We have the tool — the vaccine — to get this era behind us. It is safe, it is effective, and you will never regret getting it."