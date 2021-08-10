Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Casablanca Officially Announces New Balance XC-72 Collaboration

By Jovani Hernandez
sneakernews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn April 2020, Casablanca helped launch one of New Balance‘s most successful new silhouettes. Ahead of its Fall/Winter collection’s release, the Charaf Tajer-found and led label has committed itself to doing the same with the sports car-inspired New Balance XC-72. Originally teased back in late January, the upcoming sneaker design...

sneakernews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Balance#Sports Car#Design#Color#French#Tajer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Related
Apparelsneakernews.com

Detailed Look At 2021’s Air Jordan 11 “Cool Grey”

First teased in mid-November 2020, the Air Jordan 11 “Cool Grey” has recently surfaced via unofficial, but detailed images that’ll surely have savvy and casual sneaker enthusiasts alike set aside $225 USD+ ahead of the pair’s anticipated December 11th release date. While initially believed to be part of the model’s...
ApparelSneakerFiles

EXCLUSIVE: Air Jordan 9 ‘Particle Grey’ Releasing January 2022

What seems like a yearly tradition, Jordan Brand will release a new Air Jordan 9 colorway to start the new year. Dropping in 2022, we have the Air Jordan 9 ‘Particle Grey’ pair. The color blocking resembles that of a ‘Baron’ release. However, due to the addition of Red, the...
Aerospace & Defensesneakernews.com

Another Undefeated x Nike Air Force 1 Low Is Revealed

Undefeated’s expansive Dunk vs. AF-1 collection welcomes another volume to its 2021 collection, revealed by the boutique’s marketing director Adrian Carter on Instagram. Like the other inclusions, this upcoming collaboration features touches of lux snakeskin materials on the Swoosh logo and heel-tab, while the remainder of the shoe relies on suedes both smooth and hairy. The five-strikes logo is seen emblazoned on the tongue label and pressed into the suede heel, and although not pictured, the insoles likely feature the aforementioned Dunk vs. AF-1 logo from this seasonal storyline.
Apparelsneakernews.com

The Reebok Answer IV Gets A “Bred” Makeover

While the “Bred” moniker (short for black + red) is typically associated with footwear of the Air Jordan variety, it’s commonly attached to most hoops footwear covered in that timeless color-combination. Here it appears on one of the most popular signature shoes of Michael Jordan’s peers – the pound-for-pound greatest known as Allen Iverson. As Reebok continues its celebration of the Reebok Answer IV with a variety of must-have drops, the brand offers up an OG-style color-blocking that sees the famed Flash Red at the forefoot blending in a solid black with a rear, while the added touch of contrasted red stitching towards the rear overlay adds some fashionable flair to this sporty retro. The upper is built with full leather – smooth on the aforementioned toe overlay and a light tumbled texture on the rear panel and tongue shroud.
Aerospace & Defensesneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 95 Ultra Gets A Two-Toned Midsole And A Pop Of Blue

Among the Nike Air Max collection of revolutionary models is a silhouette inspired by the human body—the Nike Air Max 95. The layered construction of Sergio Lozano’s design is a reference to the anatomy of muscles. Despite the graduated panels being a signature element of the AM 95, an upcoming Nike Air Max 95 Ultra is ditching the layered look while shaking up the design with bright blue accents and a two-toned midsole.
Beauty & Fashionsneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 36 Debuts On August 19th

The Air Jordan 36 was first teased by German-American hooper, Isatou “Satou” Sabally, in early March only to debut on-court courtesy of Jayson Tatum on the 25th of that month. Originally believed to be scheduled for a September launch to coincide with the start of the 2021-2022 NBA season, the latest proposition in Michael Jordan’s signature sneaker series has been listed as arriving as early as August 19th by select sportswear retailers in North America.
Apparelsneakernews.com

Nike Adds Light Pink To Its Dunk Low “Move To Zero” Efforts

In addition to being a “cool,” fairly-accessible silhouette, the Nike Dunk Low has been helping the brand with its “Move To Zero” efforts. Recently seen in varying shades of “White,” the model’s latest proposition rooted in sustainability indulges in a soft pink color that contrasts the aforementioned hue. Akin to its inaugural collegiate-inspired styles, the upcoming pair follows a simple two-tone arrangement that places the brighter color of the two across the design’s iconic overlays. The most obvious contribution to Nike’s eco-conscious efforts arrives in the form of the sole units, namely the Nike Grind-infused outsole. The campaign’s swoosh-wheel logo stamps the sock-liner, as have other propositions under the Nike Sportswear banner with the same mission: to reduce waste.
Apparelhotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 5 "Oreo" Officially Unveiled: Photos

Fans of the Air Jordan 5 have been blessed with some dope new colorways over the past few years, and they have also seen some interesting retros. For instance, the Jordan 5 celebrated its 30th birthday last year and as a result, we got a whole host of new offerings. The fun has been extended well into 2021, and in just a month from now, yet another retro will hit the market.
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

Jordan Brand Honors Beijing's Streetball Culture With This Air Jordan 6 Low "Dongdan" Colorway

While not as globally recognized as soccer, basketball is a highly-revered sport in different pockets of the globe, especially when it comes to the sport’s streetball culture. After crafting a full-blown collection for Paris’ Quai 54 festivities, the Jordan Brand family is paying its respects to Beijing and manufacturing a footwear collection that pays homage to the city’s Sunset Dongdan streetball tournament. The collection is made up of an Air Jordan 35 Low, Hydro Slides and an Air Jordan 6 Low, the latter of which has just surfaced by way of early imagery.
Apparelhotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 5 "Jade Horizon" Drops This Winter: First Look

Back in 2020, the Air Jordan 5 had a huge moment thanks to the fact that it was celebrating its 30th anniversary. As a result, we got a plethora of amazing colorways and retros. Since that time, Jordan Brand has continued to deliver some fantastic Jordan 5 offerings to the market, and 2021 has proven to be another great year for the iconic 90s silhouette.
ApparelHighsnobiety

New Balance XC-72 "Multicolor": Official Images & Release Info

Model: XC-72 Release Date: August 6. What We’re Saying: New Balance has once again called on Charlotte Lee to design an all-new silhouette. Following stellar work on the relatively new 237 and 327, Lee has hit another home run with the forthcoming XC-72. NB collaborator Casablanca gave us our initial look at the sneaker in its FW21 collection, but now, the much-anticipated shoe is slated to debut in a multicolored inline colorway.
Apparelhypebeast.com

New Balance Readies the XC-72 "Bone/Multi" for Its Big Debut

There’s no denying New Balance‘s dominance in the sneaker market, and thanks to collaborations many new and old silhouettes have been introduced to further help it take over the industry. Now, its all-new XC-72 in “Bone/Multi” is set to release, following on from an FW21 digital fashion week teaser from Casablanca that saw the silhouette appear in three custom collab takes.
Restaurantsdecodedmagazine.com

Café Mambo announce DJ Competition in collaboration with Absolut

Ibiza’s iconic sunset venue Café Mambo has announced details of a new competition for aspiring DJs, commencing on 4th August in partnership with Absolut. In what promises to be the ultimate Ibiza experience, the competition is offering one lucky winner the chance to play a sunset set at the idyllic nightspot this September, as well as flights to the White Isle, up to three nights accommodation, airport transfers and access to the facilities at the Las Mimosas Boutique Hotel & Spa with a friend.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Wreckfest and Carmageddon Collaboration Announced - News

Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Bugbear Entertainment have announced a Carmageddon collaboration for Wreckfest. It adds two tracks and one car from Carmageddon to Wreckfest. Read the details on the collaboration below:. Carmageddon and Wreckfest—a match made in hell! Wrecking your opponents and wrecking Zombies (and Zombie Cows!) in fast...
Adidassneakernews.com

adidas Equipment Celebrates 30 Years With The Predator Accelerator 4D EQT

The Three Stripes have improved 4D quite a bit in the course of a few years, the cushioning now much more accessible in price and variety. And soon, it will even help usher in adidas Equipment‘s 30th anniversary, bringing the line-up’s Predator Accelerator into an entirely new category. In design,...
Apparelsneakernews.com

The Nike Dunk Low PRM “Cider” Releases August 14th

First surfaced in mid-June, the premium Nike Dunk Low “Cider” is finally set to drop ahead of autumn. Dipped in fall-friendly tones, the upcoming sneakers serve as more evidence to the classic Nike Sportswear design’s current popularity, as they’ve garnered a lot of attention over the past two months. While not an interpretation by the Swoosh’s All Conditions Gear category, the latest take on Peter Moore’s 36-year-old model boasts a “Off Noir/Cider/Dark Chocolate/Wild Berry” color palette that would fit perfectly on an outdoors-oriented proposition. The pair’s extensive color-blocking also lends itself to the Nike SB imprint, although the style is entirely part of the brand’s mainline roster of offerings. With its smooth leather to hairy, high-quality suede, the option will surely help propel the low-top Nike Dunk into the next four decades.
Designers & CollectionsSneakerFiles

Travis Scott Previews SoleFly x Air Jordan 1 Low

Miami sneaker store SoleFly will team up with Jordan Brand once again to release the Air Jordan 1 Low that will launch during the 2021 Holiday season. Thanks to Travis Scott, we have received a first look at the SoleFly x Air Jordan 1 Low collaboration. Inspiration for this shoe comes from the ‘Bison’ Nike SB Dunk Low with the use of Red suede across the toe box and the Air Carnivore from 1993, which has the same design around the toe cap.
Apparelhypebeast.com

HYPEBEAST. Driving Culture Forward

Influential Surf Shop Thalia Surf and Vans Unite for Laguna Beach-Inspired Footwear and Apparel Collection. Sk8-Lows, Slip-Ons, Authentics and more, all with coastal-inspired color palettes. 0 Hypes. For $65, It’s Hard to Go Wrong With the Nike GTS. A no-frills canvas sneaker from the ’90s that’s cheap, versatile and classic...

Comments / 0

Community Policy