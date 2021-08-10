Cancel
New Orleans, LA

Arrest made in St. Claude killing

WWL-AMFM
New Orleans Police Department Homicide Bureau has arrested Sharod J. Williams in the investigation of a homicide on June 16, 2021 in the 1300 block of France Street in the St. Claude District.

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

#Shooting#Nopd Fifth District#Nopd Homicide Unit
