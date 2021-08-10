Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Rowan Blanchard & Auli’i Cravalho To Star In Hulu Coming-Of-Age Film From Director Sammi Cohen

By Matt Grobar
Posted by 
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19f1lw_0bNSr2LH00

Rowan Blanchard ( Snowpiercer ) and Auli’i Cravalho ( Moana ) have signed on to star in an untitled coming-of-age film, which Sammi Cohen is directing for Hulu .

The film scripted by Kirsten King and Casey Rackham centers on an aspiring artist who is forced to join her high school track team, using it as an opportunity to pursue the girl she’s been harboring a long-time crush on. Later, though, she finds herself falling for an unexpected teammate, only then discovering what real love feels like.

Blanchard will play Paige, the aspiring artist who’s thrust out of her comfort zone. Cravalho will portray AJ, an elusive track star who has always lived in the shadow of her twin sister.

Jeremy Garelick, Will Phelps and Ryan Bennett of American High are producing with Andrew Miano of Depth of Field; Natasha Lyonne, Maya Rudolph and Danielle Renfrew Behrens of Animal Pictures; Katie Newman of 3Arts; and Mickey Liddell and Pete Shilaimon of LD Entertainment.

Britta Rowings and Dan Balgoyen of Depth of Field are exec producing, with Rowings overseeing production. LD Entertainment’s Michael Glassman is also on board as an exec producer, as is Max Butler.

Blanchard can currently be seen playing Alexandra, the prodigal daughter of Jennifer Connelly’s Melanie, on TNT drama Snowpiercer . The actress has appeared, on the big screen, in Ava Duvernay’s A Wrinkle In Time . She’s also known for her turn in ABC’s hit comedy series The Golderbergs , previously portraying Riley Matthews on Disney’s Girl Meets World .

Cravalho is best known for voicing the titular character in Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Academy Award-nominated Moana . The actress more recently starred in Brett Haley’s Netflix film All Together Now , and as Ariel in ABC’s The Little Mermaid Live! . She’ll next be seen in The Power , appearing in the upcoming Amazon drama opposite Leslie Mann and John Leguizamo.

Blanchard is represented by Untitled Entertainment, Max Nagler at Union Agency, Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher, and Herring PR. Cravalho is repped by Stagecoach Entertainment, Gersh, Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham, and Wolf-Kasteler PR.

Comments / 0

Deadline

Deadline

16K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maya Rudolph
Person
John Leguizamo
Person
Rowan Blanchard
Person
Natasha Lyonne
Person
Ava Duvernay
Person
Paige
Person
Leslie Mann
Person
Brett Haley
Person
Jennifer Connelly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Film#Snowpiercer#American#Depth Of Field#Animal Pictures#Ld Entertainment#Tnt#Abc#The Power#Untitled Entertainment#Union Agency#Herring Pr#Stagecoach Entertainment#Wolf Kasteler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Chris Evans Has The #1 Movie On Netflix Today

Chris Evans is one of the most popular actors in the world, and one of his movies is killing it on Netflix. The Losers, a 2010 film starring Evans, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Zoe Saldana, and Idris Elba, is currently the No. 1 movie on the Netflix streaming platform in the United States, according to FlixPatrol. The movie is ahead of the likes of Netflix originals Resort to Love, Blood Sky, and The Last Mercenary, as well as The Vault. The Losers ranks No. 3 on Netflix overall in the U.S., just behind series Outer Banks and All American.
TV & VideosPosted by
TheWrap

Neil Patrick Harris to Star in Darren Star’s Netflix Series ‘Uncoupled’

Neil Patrick Harris will star in Darren Star’s upcoming Netflix series, “Uncoupled.”. “Uncoupled” follows Michael (Harris), who thought his life was perfect until his husband blindsided him by walking out the door after 17 years. Overnight, Michael has to confront two nightmares — losing what he thought was his soulmate and suddenly finding himself a single gay man in his mid-40s in New York City.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Aubrey Plaza to star in Hulu drama pilot Olga Dies Dreaming

Based on the forthcoming novel by Xochitl Gonzalez, which is due to be released in January, Olga Dies Dreaming is the story of a Nuyorican brother and sister from gentrifying Sunset Park, Brooklyn who are reckoning with their absent, politically radical mother and their glittering careers among New York City’s elite in the wake of Hurricane Maria. Plaza plays the titular role of Olga Acevedo, "a renowned wedding planner whose surface successes mask a darker interior. For Olga, the pursuit of perfection has become a compulsive survival mechanism as she tries to climb as far from her past as she can. Still, she can’t shake the feeling that the important people she knows don’t see her as their equals and this nagging sense that her success is an illusion always leaves her wanting more." Gonzalez is adapting her novel for the pilot. If picked up, Olga Dies Dreaming would be Plaza's first regular TV role since FX's Legion.
TV Seriesshowbizjunkies.com

Hulu Orders ‘Tell Me Lies’ Series Starring Grace Van Patten

Carola Lovering’s Tell Me Lies is being adapted into a series, with Hulu announcing Grace Van Patten is on board to star. Van Patten also has a role in Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers, starring Oscar winner Nicole Kidman (The Hours) and two-time Oscar nominee Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?, Bridesmaids), debuting on August 18, 2021.
TV ShowsPosted by
GamesRadar+

Nicholas Hoult to star in Dracula spin-off from Lego Movie director

Nicholas Hoult is set to star in Renfield, a new movie about Dracula's henchman, Deadline reports. In Bram Stoker's iconic gothic novel, R.M. Renfield is an inmate at an asylum – thought to be experiencing delusions, he was actually a servant of Dracula. The Lego Movie director Chris McKay is helming a modern-day retelling of the story based on an original story by Robert Kirkman, the comic book writer best known for co-creating The Walking Dead. Ryan Ridley, who's previously written for TV shows like Community and Rick and Morty, penned the movie's script, so we can expect plenty of laughs – and plenty of violence, too, according to Kirkman.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Dakota Johnson’s ‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’ Adds Leslie Mann, Raúl Castillo, Brad Garrett (EXCLUSIVE)

The Dakota Johnson indie “Cha Cha Real Smooth” has added seven stars to its supporting cast, as production kicks off Thursday in Pittsburgh. Leslie Mann, Brad Garrett, Raúl Castillo, Odeya Rush, Vanessa Burghardt, Evan Assante and Colton Osorio have all joined the film project from writer-director-star Cooper Raiff. “Cha Cha Real Smooth” follows a directionless college grad embarking on a relationship with a young mom and her teenage daughter, all while learning the boundaries of his new gig as a bar mitzvah hype man. Erik Feig’s Picturestart, Endeavor Content, and Johnson and Ro Donnelly’s TeaTime Pictures are producing. Financing is from Picturestart...
TV & Videosindependentnews.com

Billy Zane Joins ‘MacGruber’ TV Series As Will Forte’s Mortal Enemy

Billy Zane will be replacing Mickey Rourke as Will Forte‘s arch-nemesis in Peacock’s upcoming MacGruber series. The Titanic actor has joined the eight-episode action-comedy series, which is based on Forte’s popular MacGyver parody sketch from Saturday Night Live. He is set to play Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth, a mysterious villain from MacGruber’s (Forte) past who has returned with a heinous plot to destroy the world and seek revenge on MacGruber. Zane steps in for Rourke, who exited the project before filming began.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘The Wonder’ First Look: Florence Pugh Stars In The Latest Film From Oscar-Winning Director Sebastian Lelio

We’re at the point now that we’ll happily watch anything with Florence Pugh without question. Obviously, this year, all people can talk about is “Black Widow,” but before that, she wowed audiences in projects like “Lady Macbeth,” “The Little Drummer Girl,” “Fighting with My Family,” “Little Women,” and, of course, “Midsommar.” So, just seeing her name in “The Wonder” has our attention, but there’s much more to this Netflix feature that has us excited.
TV Seriesseattlepi.com

Billy Zane Among Three to Join 'MacGruber' Series at Peacock

Zane has joined the cast of the series along with Joseph Lee Anderson and Timothy V. Murphy. They join previously announced series leads Will Forte, Kristen Wiig and Ryan Phillippe, as well as cast members Sam Elliott and Laurence Fishburne. Zane is taking over the role of Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth from Mickey Rourke in a recasting.
Moviesheyuguys.com

Andrew Garfield stars in first-look images from ‘Tick Tick…BOOM!’

Netflix has debuted a number of first-look images from Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘Tick, tick…Boom!.’. An adaptation of the autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, who revolutionized theatre as the creator of Rent. The film follows Jon (Andrew Garfield), a young theatre composer who’s waiting tables at a New York City diner in 1990 while writing what he hopes will be the next great American musical. With the clock ticking, Jon is at a crossroads and faces the question everyone must reckon with: What are we meant to do with the time we have?
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Sandra Bullock replaces Lady Gaga in new thriller from Deadpool 2 director

Lady Gaga will no longer appear in the action thriller Bullet Train – Sandra Bullock will play her role instead, Collider reports. Bullock's casting was announced back in February, but it wasn't known who she would be playing. It turns out she was replacing Gaga as Maria Beetle after Gaga had to pull out due to scheduling conflicts with House of Gucci, in which she plays Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of fashion house boss Maurizio Gucci – the pandemic caused major disruption to many production schedules.
Beauty & Fashionbloody-disgusting.com

Emma Stone Will Return in ‘Cruella’ Sequel!

Now streaming on Disney+, director Craig Gillespie‘s Cruella reimagines the origin story of 101 Dalmatians villain Cruella de Vil, with Emma Stone playing the title character. The film is a hit for Disney, and a sequel is on the way. Deadline reports that Emma Stone has officially closed a deal to return for Cruella 2, with Gillespie potentially returning to direct.
MoviesPosted by
TVLine

Judith Light Cast as Courteney Cox's Lithium-Infused Mother in Starz Horror Comedy Shining Vale

Emmy and Tony Award winner Judith Light has joined the Starz horror comedy Shining Vale, playing mom to Courteney Cox’s character. Described as a “chilling half-hour comedy” from Jeff Astrof (Trial & Error) and Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe), Shining Vale follows a dysfunctional family that moves from the city to a small town, into a house in which terrible atrocities have taken place. No one seems to notice, though, except for Pat (played by Cox), who is convinced she’s either depressed… or possessed. Light will guest-star as Joan, Pat’s Lithium-infused mother who has long battled both mental illness and her daughter (whom she blames for said struggles). Joan is also described as “vain and hyper-critical, taking any opportunity to recall her prized youth, or belittle Pat. “Of all the horrors that Pat faces, becoming Joan is the most frightening– and most real,” the synopsis adds. Shining Vale also stars Greg Kinnear (House of Cards), Mira Sorvino (Condor), Merrin Dungey (Alias), Gus Birney (Dickinson) and Dylan Gage (PEN15).
NFLwmagazine.com

Ryan Murphy Will Tackle JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette’s Tragic Romance for American Love Story

In his never-ending quest to apparently turn every story that’s ever even vaguely interested him into a prestige TV limited series, Ryan Murphy announced this morning that he intends to produce shows based on the iconic ‘90s romance of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette, the shady business shenanigans of Studio 54, and the murder trial of NFL star Aaron Hernandez. Here’s the kicker: these projects aren’t even part of his mega-deal with Netflix, trumpeted as the largest deal for a producer in all of TV history, but rather for FX under his existing American Crime Story Franchise. We suppose we can now update our ranking of who really works the hardest: 3. The Devil 2. Kris Jenner 1. Ryan Murphy.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Crip Camp’ Co-Director Jim LeBrecht Attached to Adapt Coming-of-Age Story ‘Good Kings Bad Kings’ (Exclusive)

Jim LeBrecht — the Oscar-nominated co-director behind the Netflix and Higher Ground doc Crip Camp — and Hollis Rich will adapt Susan Nussbaum’s award-winning novel Good Kings Bad Kings, a coming-of-age story that centers on characters with disabilities.  Nussbaum’s novel, which earned the PEN/Bellweather Award in 2012, has been acquired by The Great production banner Echo Lake Entertainment. The story takes place in a residential facility in Chicago for older teens and young adults, all of whom have some form of disability. The series, developed as a half-hour dramatic comedy, centers around Joanne Madsen, a woman who starts working at the facility...

Comments / 0

Community Policy