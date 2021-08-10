Rowan Blanchard & Auli’i Cravalho To Star In Hulu Coming-Of-Age Film From Director Sammi Cohen

Rowan Blanchard ( Snowpiercer ) and Auli’i Cravalho ( Moana ) have signed on to star in an untitled coming-of-age film, which Sammi Cohen is directing for Hulu .

The film scripted by Kirsten King and Casey Rackham centers on an aspiring artist who is forced to join her high school track team, using it as an opportunity to pursue the girl she’s been harboring a long-time crush on. Later, though, she finds herself falling for an unexpected teammate, only then discovering what real love feels like.

Blanchard will play Paige, the aspiring artist who’s thrust out of her comfort zone. Cravalho will portray AJ, an elusive track star who has always lived in the shadow of her twin sister.

Jeremy Garelick, Will Phelps and Ryan Bennett of American High are producing with Andrew Miano of Depth of Field; Natasha Lyonne, Maya Rudolph and Danielle Renfrew Behrens of Animal Pictures; Katie Newman of 3Arts; and Mickey Liddell and Pete Shilaimon of LD Entertainment.

Britta Rowings and Dan Balgoyen of Depth of Field are exec producing, with Rowings overseeing production. LD Entertainment’s Michael Glassman is also on board as an exec producer, as is Max Butler.

Blanchard can currently be seen playing Alexandra, the prodigal daughter of Jennifer Connelly’s Melanie, on TNT drama Snowpiercer . The actress has appeared, on the big screen, in Ava Duvernay’s A Wrinkle In Time . She’s also known for her turn in ABC’s hit comedy series The Golderbergs , previously portraying Riley Matthews on Disney’s Girl Meets World .

Cravalho is best known for voicing the titular character in Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Academy Award-nominated Moana . The actress more recently starred in Brett Haley’s Netflix film All Together Now , and as Ariel in ABC’s The Little Mermaid Live! . She’ll next be seen in The Power , appearing in the upcoming Amazon drama opposite Leslie Mann and John Leguizamo.

Blanchard is represented by Untitled Entertainment, Max Nagler at Union Agency, Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher, and Herring PR. Cravalho is repped by Stagecoach Entertainment, Gersh, Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham, and Wolf-Kasteler PR.