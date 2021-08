I don't normally do the Dew, but that is about to change. Check this out, Mtn Dew with alcohol is coming our way. What a time to be alive. Before you get to excited, you will have to continue to blend your own boozy Mtn Dew concoction until early next year, that is when Hard Mtn Dew is set to hit shelves. Three flavors will be available, regular Mtn Dew, Black Cherry and Watermelon. All three feature zero sugar, no caffeine and five percent alcohol.