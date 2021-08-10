Cancel
Delaware State

Delaware governor announces mask mandate in schools regardless of vaccination status

By Kyw Staff
KYW News Radio
 4 days ago

Delaware Gov. John Carney announced masks will be required for all school students and staff, starting Monday. The mandate applies to kindergarten students and older, in both public and private schools, regardless if they have been vaccinated or not.

KYW News Radio

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

Matthew Donnellon

Michigan schools getting mask mandates

Early this Summer, it looked like we were in the tail end of the pandemic. But a few things happened. People stopped getting vaccinated. The Delta variant is working its way through the American South and now it’s in Michigan too. Now far more kids are getting sick with Covid-19. With far more young people getting symptomatic illness, “At Texas Children's Hospital, there are more patients with COVID-19 right now than at any point in the pandemic. Tennessee is getting close to its all-time high of kids sick with COVID-19. And at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood, Florida, the number of children needing treatment for COVID-19 jumped from 20 in June to 200 in July – and has topped 160 so far in August.”
Gov. Stitt comments on fight over school mask requirements

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) – Gov. Kevin Stitt released a statement about school mask mandates Friday. State law prohibits public schools from requiring masks, but with COVID cases surging, some Oklahoma school districts have either enacted mask requirements or explored options that would allow them to require masks. A public charter...
State of Washington schools chief urges a vaccine mandate for teachers

The leader of Washington’s public schools on Thursday urged Gov. Jay Inslee to require that all public school employees be vaccinated against COVID-19 or face the loss of their jobs. In a letter to Inslee, Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal “strongly” encouraged the governor to compel all teachers and...
Maryland's Virus State of Emergency Expected to End Sunday

BALTIMORE (AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan appears ready to let Maryland’s state of emergency from COVID-19 fully expire Sunday as planned, despite urging from some legislators to extend it further due to case increases from a highly contagious variant. House of Delegates Speaker Adrienne Jones and several of her lieutenants...

