U.S. Politics

More Data Sifting

GenomeWeb
 4 days ago

US intelligence officials are sorting through genetic data that they say may help pinpoint where SARS-CoV-2 originated, CNN reports. In May, President Joe Biden instructed US intelligence agencies to ramp up their investigations into the origins of SARS-CoV-2 after a report from the community coalesced around two potential scenarios —human infections through contact with an infected animal or through a lab accident — though most experts have said the virus likely has a natural origin. A World Health Organization report also concluded that the virus likely arose in bats and that the lab-leak theory was "extremely unlikely," though that report has come under fire with critics arguing investigators did not have full data access. The Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO director-general, subsequently said that the agency prematurely ruled out the lab-leak theory, which Science reported has been viewed by some as a capitulation to the US.

