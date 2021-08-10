Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Konica Minolta: Jonathan Usuka

GenomeWeb
 4 days ago

Konica Minolta Precision Medicine has appointed Jonathan Usuka as its chief strategy and informatics officer, effective August 9. In the newly created role, Usuka will lead the corporation's strategic roadmap. Usuka joins KMPM from McKinsey & Company, where he led the center for analytics and real-world evidence. Prior to McKinsey, he had leadership roles at several pharmaceutical companies, including director of R&D informatics at Celgene, and director of global R&D information at Roche. He currently serves on the board of directors at the Prostate Cancer Foundation.

www.genomeweb.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanford University#Princeton University#Mckinsey Company#Roche#Kmpm#Mckinsey Company#Celgene#The Wharton School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

Pfizer Says It Would Take This Long to Make a Delta Variant Vaccine

The Delta variant has raised new concerns for people in the U.S.—even those who are fully vaccinated. Vaccine companies are scrambling to find a solution, and many Americans are eager for another dose. But with the Delta variant dominating the country, there's some debate over whether it would be best to get a third dose of an existing vaccine or wait for something designed specifically to protect against this highly infectious iteration of the virus. Now, Pfizer has revealed how long it would take to get a Delta variant vaccine booster.
BusinessGenomeWeb

People in the News: New Appointments at BD, Adaptive Biotechnologies, ChromaCode, More

Becton Dickinson: Christopher DelOrefice, Christopher Reidy. Becton Dickinson has named Christopher DelOrefice to be the firm's executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective Sept. 6. DelOrefice will succeed Christopher Reidy, who had served as BD's CFO for eight years. He joins the firm from Johnson & Johnson, where he was most recently vice president of investor relations and also served as CFO of J&J's consumer and medical devices segments among other finance positions. Reidy will now become a director of the company formed in connection with the separation of the BD diabetes care business into an independent, publicly traded company.
BusinessGenomeWeb

LightDeck Diagnostics: Nick Traggis, Robert Silverman, Chris Myatt

LightDeck Diagnostics, a point-of-care diagnostic developer, has appointed Nick Traggis as CEO; Chris Myatt as chief innovation officer; and Robert Silverman as executive chairman of the board. Traggis was formerly executive vice president of corporate development at LightDeck, and he replaces Myatt as CEO. Traggis and Myatt have collaborated for...
EconomyGenomeWeb

MiR Scientific: Erik Johnson, Rob Tenniswood

MiR Scientific, a developer of noninvasive cancer tests with a focus on urological cancers, has appointed Erik Johnson as chief operating officer. Johnson joins the company from Bristol Myers Squibb, where he was head of worldwide commercial, immuno-oncology melanoma & genitourinary, and served as worldwide lead for Opdivo and Yervoy in those tumors.
MarketsGenomeWeb

23andMe Q1 Revenues Rise 23 Percent

NEW YORK – 23andMe reported before the opening of the market on Friday that its revenues for the first quarter of its fiscal year 2022 rose 23 percent year over year, primarily due to higher sales of its Personal Genome Service kit. The company reported its quarterly financial results for...
BusinessPosted by
MyChesCo

AgroFresh Solutions Announces Senior Leadership Appointments

PHILADELPHIA, PA — AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGFS) this week announced several appointments to its senior leadership team that are intended to position the Company for consistent, profitable growth and to further drive the Company’s diversification strategy. “Following on our commitment to deliver consistent and profitable growth, we recently bolstered...
BusinessGenomeWeb

C2i Genomics: Glenn Pomerantz, Jonathan Rosenfeld, Casey Frankenberger

C2i Genomics has hired Glenn Pomerantz as chief medical officer. Pomerantz most recently was senior VP of managed care organization Gateway Health, and previously held CMO positions with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey. The company also said that it...
Durham, NHunh.edu

Envisioning the Future of STEM Research

Marian McCord, senior vice provost for research, economic engagement and outreach, has been selected by the National Science Foundation (NSF) to serve on its Committee on the Future of NSF EPSCoR. McCord is one of 19 national experts, selected from more than 70 nominations, to guide NSF EPSCoR’s visioning activity by engaging with external stakeholders to better understand the impacts of NSF EPSCoR’s investment strategies and identify new opportunities for increased success.
California StateCleveland Jewish News

2021 class of Harrington Scholar-Innovators announced

The Harrington Discovery Institute at University Hospitals in Cleveland announced the 2021 class of Harrington Scholar-Innovators July 8. The award supports drug discovery projects including new treatments for multiple cancers, cardiovascular disease, Graft vs. Host disease, liver injury/fibrosis (NASH), Parkinson’s disease, and the field of longevity and aging. Each Scholar...
EconomyMichigan Daily

Geoffrey Chatas named new U-M chief financial officer, effective Oct. 1

The University of Michigan has tapped Geoffrey Chatas as its next chief financial officer and executive vice president. Chatas, currently the chief operating officer at Georgetown University, will begin a five-year appointment on Oct. 1. Chatas will oversee 45 business and finance departments at the University, including investments, finance, human...
CancerHarvard Health

2021 Alumni Awards announced

August 12, 2021 – The Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health Alumni Association recently announced the recipients of the 2021 Alumni Awards, who were chosen by their peers through a nomination and voting process. Below are excerpts from the biographies of this year’s winners. The awards will be presented during this year’s virtual Alumni Week, September 27–October 2.
Medical & BiotechGenomeWeb

Interpace Biosciences Q2 Revenues More Than Double

NEW YORK — Interpace Biosciences on Tuesday reported that its second quarter revenues more than doubled as increased reimbursement rates and greater clinical services volume for its cancer tests more than offset a decline in pharma services volume. For the three-month period ended June 30, Interpace's revenues climbed to $11.2...
BusinessGenomeWeb

ProPhase Labs Acquires Personal Genome Sequencing Firm Nebula Genomics for $14.6M

NEW YORK — ProPhase Labs said on Wednesday that it has acquired direct-to-consumer genome testing firm Nebula Genomics for $14.6 million in stock and cash. San Francisco-based Nebula, which was cofounded by Harvard University researcher George Church in 2017, offers a whole-genome sequencing test that provides diagnostic-ready data. ProPhase said...
Financial ReportsGenomeWeb

Berkeley Lights Q2 Revenues Jump 82 Percent, Miss Analyst Estimates

NEW YORK – Berkeley Lights reported on Tuesday an 82 percent increase in second quarter revenues driven by higher consumables and service revenues. For the three months ended June 30, the Emeryville, California-based cell analysis firm reported $19.3 million in revenues, up from $10.6 million during the year-ago quarter and missing the consensus Wall Street estimate of $19.6 million.
ScienceGenomeWeb

Pursuit of a Retraction

KU Leuven's Yves Moreau is pushing to have a 2017 Human Genetics paper that he suspects did not have the proper informed consent retracted, Science reports. According to Science, the paper used data from the Y chromosome haplotype reference database (YHRD), which includes submissions from around the world. In June, Nature News reported that YHRD could include submissions obtained from Uyghurs in China and Roma in Europe who may have been unable to freely give informed consent and that while the database asks if informed consent was obtained, it does not check.
EconomyGenomeWeb

Tesis Labs, Personal Genome Diagnostics Ink Market Access Partnership

NEW YORK – Tesis Labs and Personal Genome Diagnostics said Tuesday that they are collaborating to develop new genomic tests for cancer patients that combine somatic and germline variant results, with the goal of advancing market access and accelerating adoption of their products. In an email, PGDx said that the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy