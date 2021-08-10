Konica Minolta: Jonathan Usuka
Konica Minolta Precision Medicine has appointed Jonathan Usuka as its chief strategy and informatics officer, effective August 9. In the newly created role, Usuka will lead the corporation's strategic roadmap. Usuka joins KMPM from McKinsey & Company, where he led the center for analytics and real-world evidence. Prior to McKinsey, he had leadership roles at several pharmaceutical companies, including director of R&D informatics at Celgene, and director of global R&D information at Roche. He currently serves on the board of directors at the Prostate Cancer Foundation.www.genomeweb.com
Comments / 0