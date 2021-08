Nonfarm payrolls increased by 943,000 for the month while the unemployment rate dropped to 5.4%, according to the department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics. The payroll increase was the best since August 2020. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones had been looking for 845,000 new jobs and a headline jobless rate of 5.7%. However, estimates were diverse amid conflicting headwinds and tailwinds for the jobs market and an uncertain path ahead for the economy. Jeff Cox, “Payrolls Increase 943,000 in July as Unemployment Rate Slides to 5.4%,” www.cnbc.com, August 6, 2021.