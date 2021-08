The author of "Preservation Pantry" and Farmer's Market Expert, Sarah Marshall showed Chloe how to make savory peach recipes. Click here for more information about Sarah. Peach Season is here! One of the great things about having a farmers' market stand is that we are on the front lines of seasonal produce. Two stands down from our Marshall's Haute Sauce booth are our friends at Baird Family Orchard. They grow a variety of stone fruit, such as peaches, plums, apricots, and nectarines. My daughter and I look forward to peach season and rush to be first in line for Harkens, July Flames, and my fave the Diamond Princess.