McCutchen went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Reds. He capped the scoring on the night by taking Sean Doolittle deep in the eighth inning. The homer was McCutchen's 21st of the season and first in four games since coming off the IL, but it actually extended a bit of a power surge that began before his knee became an issue toward the end of July. Over his last 10 games, the 34-year-old has only seven hits in 35 at-bats, but four of them have left the yard.