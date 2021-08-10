Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Austal USA awarded LCS West Coast maintenance, modernization contract

By WorkBoat Staff
workboat.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Navy awarded Austal USA a contract Aug. 4 for repair, maintenance and modernization of all littoral combat ships (LCS) homeported in San Diego. This includes all Austal-built Independence-variant LCSes as well as the West-Coast based Freedom-variant LCS. “I’m proud of the hard work our service team has done to...

www.workboat.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabrielle Giffords
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Austal Usa#Us Navy#U S Navy Ships#Sec#Austal Usa#Coast Guard#Military Sealift Command#Lcs#U S Southern Command#Sri Lankan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Malaysia
Country
Singapore
Related
Militaryrealcleardefense.com

Prepare Now for War in the Pacific

The window to prepare for war in the western Pacific is closing quickly. The United States must build and prepare naval forces that can deter China, or defeat it if necessary. When I served in the Marine Corps, I spent most of my time as far away from ships as possible in the middle of the Iraqi desert and as a Middle East expert. In what might have been the only successful pivot in recent U.S. foreign policy, since entering Congress, I have dedicated much of my focus to maritime security in the Indo-Pacific.
San Diego, CAPosted by
thedrive

Rare Sight Of Two Supercarriers Docked In San Diego With Their Decks Packed With Aircraft (Updated)

The Abraham Lincoln and the Carl Vinson are readying to deploy and are docked at North Island with their air wings embarked. USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) and USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) are both currently docked at Naval Air Station North Island, which sits right across the bay from downtown San Diego. While it is not rare to see two, or even three, supercarriers in port at North Island, what is rare is seeing two of these massive warships sitting side-by-side with their entire air wings embarked. The terrestrial photos come to us courtesy of our friends @Warshipcam and @CJR1321.
MilitaryUSNI News

U.S. Navy Needs a Corvette: The Badr-Class Would Do

For more than 25 years, the Navy has been grasping for an affordable, reliable, capable, present, small surface combatant. Today, as the littoral combat ships (LCSs) are finally conducting routine deployments, it is ironic that what the Navy was looking for was built in a U.S. shipyard in the 1980s—it was just exported to serve in a partner’s navy. That ship is the Badr-class corvette.
MilitaryPosted by
UPI News

Navy's newest 'berthing barge' leaves the factory

July 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy's newest auxiliary personnel lighter, a floating berthing vessel, left its Pascagoula, Miss., construction shipyard this week after completion, the branch said on Wednesday. The APL 67-class "berthing barge," 269 feet long and 68.7 feet wide, will travel to Naval Base San Diego, and...
Mobile, ALWKRG

Navy decommissioning first LCS built in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The US Navy is saying goodbye to some of the first warships built in Mobile by Austal. This week the Navy held a decommissioning ceremony for LCS-2, the USS Independence. The private ceremony was held on the west coast this past Thursday. LCS-2 was the first...
MilitaryPopular Mechanics

America's Newest Carrier Is a Fiasco. The Navy Just Admitted Why.

The Chief of Naval Operations, Mike Gilday, says the U.S. Navy built the aircraft carrier USS Ford with too many new technologies. Now, the Ford is several years behind in its life cycle because of problems with many of those new technologies. The last of the Ford’s four advanced weapon...
Militaryhngn.com

Are Small Submarines the Solution to the US Navy Problems

One of the solutions to the US Navy's dilemma is small submarines over the more expensive ones. Some designer think this is the best solution to consider how to increase the number of subs. The Navy is planning for a subsequent class submarine class, another high-tech and costly boat to...
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

Marine UH-1Y Venom Helicopters Have Been Assisting In The Hunt For Submarines

The adaptable UH-1Y Venom is now playing a role in the Marine Corps’ pivot toward the anti-submarine warfare mission. Utility helicopters from the U.S. Marine Corps have been conducting anti-submarine warfare maneuvers as part of the ongoing Summer Fury 21 exercise off the coast of southern California. UH-1Y Venoms from Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 267 (HMLA-267) from nearby Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton were seen dropping sonobuoys in what’s an unusual mission for this type, but which reflects a growing interest in anti-submarine operations within the Corps.
Militarywxxv25.com

Halter Marine awarded contract for Navy survey ship

Halter Marine, a company of ST Engineering North America, has been awarded a $149 million contract for the detail design and construction of an oceanographic survey ship for the U.S. Navy. “This contract continues the momentum and growth of Halter Marine by adding a third government program to its shipyard...
MilitaryPosted by
Military Times

USS Carl Vinson and its strike group deploy

The aircraft carrier Carl Vinson and its carrier strike group are heading out on deployment from San Diego Monday, the service announced. The cruise will entail several firsts for the 41-year-old carrier and the Navy. Carl Vinson will be the first carrier strike group to deploy with the F-35C Lightning...
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

Austal's Light Amphibious Warship Design Is A Throwback To WWII's Tank Landing Ships

The Navy is looking to buy dozens of smaller amphibious warships to support the Marine Corps' new expeditionary concepts of operations. Austal USA has unveiled its design for a new Light Amphibious Warship, or LAW, for the U.S. Navy. The proposal, which recalls some of the classic tank landing ships of the past, is being pitched to meet a requirement for up to 35 new amphibious vessels that are intended to support the Marine Corps’ pivot toward distributed operations.
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

Mysterious New Electronic Warfare System Spotted On U.S. Navy Aircraft Carriers

An intriguing upgrade has been installed on the USS Carl Vinson and the USS Abraham Lincoln that points to new defensive capabilities. In this day and age, a warship's electronic warfare suite can be even more important than its kinetic capabilities—missiles and guns—when it comes to protecting it from enemy attacks. With America's foes working harder than ever to create weapons that can put the U.S. Navy's most prized vessels, its supercarriers, at risk, electronic warfare "soft kill" defenses are being rapidly enhanced. We have seen multiple new systems, which remain highly ambiguous in terms of their capabilities, appear on American destroyers and cruisers in recent years. Now a new system has emerged on two west coast-based supercarriers, the USS Carl Vinson and the USS Abraham Lincoln, which both recently headed out into the Pacific.
MilitaryPosted by
UPI News

Navy's 7th fleet forms Surface Action Group in South China Sea

July 28 (UPI) -- Three U.S. Navy task forces joined in the South China Sea to form a Surface Action Group for countermine operations, the 7th Fleet said on Wednesday. The littoral combat ship USS Tulsa, guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd and a detachment from Commander, Task Group 75.1/Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit are elements of the new group, fleet officials said in a press release.
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

Small Unmanned Helicopters Used Lasers To Map Littorals In Recent U.S. Navy Tests

A recent demo of a LIDAR system aboard a small helicopter drone could bring big capabilities to even small ships and forward-deployed forces. The U.S. Navy recently conducted successful flight tests of a UAV carrying an aerial laser system designed to map the ocean floor in shallow water areas. While details are scarce, we know that the tests used a Light Detection and Ranging, or LIDAR, system aboard a small unmanned helicopter. While such a system could be an important tool for making detailed topographic maps of waterways and littoral areas, there could be other potential applications of well beyond general cartographic ones.

Comments / 1

Community Policy