Check Your Freezer: Chicken Recalled, Possible Salmonella

WASHINGON — Serenade Foods, of Milford, Indiana, is recalling approximately 59,251 pounds of frozen, raw, breaded and pre-browned stuffed chicken products that may be contaminated with Salmonella Enteritidis. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall Monday, August 9. The recalled items were produced February 24, 2021 and February 25, 2021. The products bear the establishment number ‘P-2375’ inside the USDA mark of inspection and were distributed nationwide. The Food Safety and Inspection Service is concerned that some products may be in consumer’s freezers. Anyone who has purchased these items should not to consume them, but should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase. For a full list of recalled items, click here.
Comments / 0