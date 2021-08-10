Check Your Freezer: Chicken Recalled, Possible Salmonella

Many of the most common household spiders like wolf spiders and daddy long-legs are more creepy than harmful. In fact, they prey on the other bugs in your home that you don't want around, including cockroaches, flies, and millipedes. But there is one dangerous spider you do want to keep out of your home: the black widow. As the most venomous spider in North America, it's seriously dangerous to humans, and you may be inviting this creature into your home by forgetting to clean one important area. Read on to find out what you should get to scrubbing if you want to avoid coming across a black widow.