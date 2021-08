The results of a survey conducted by the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce (NACC) checked in on the impact the pandemic had on local businesses. “We don’t know what we don’t know,” said NACC President & CEO Kaylin Risvold of the survey. “We can speculate based on current business trends and research this information on a national level, but we need to hear the voices of our local businesses – in order to fully understand how our community is faring so we, as a Chamber, can best support their recovery.”